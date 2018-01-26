Top 8 NCAA Men’s Times from Last Week’s Dual Meets

There were a lot of big swims on the men’s side last week during NCAA D1 dual meets.
For starters, both NC State’s Ryan Held and Cal’s Michael Jensen broke 43 in the 100 free wearing briefs. Jensen went 43.0 and 42.9 against Arizona last weekend. Jensen’s 19.47 in the 50 free was also the fastest time of the weekend.
On the topic of freestyle, two Florida Gators dropped big times in the 200 free over the weekend against Auburn. Jan Switkowski and Khader Baqlah went 1-2 in the 200 free, going 1:33.95 and 1:34.60, respectively. Against Rider and Bryant, Harvard’s Dean Farris put up the weekend’s third-quickest time, a 1:35.11.
The Pac-12 rolled this weekend, as Grant Shoults dropped the only sub-4:20 swim of the weekend in the 500 free. Shoults posted a 4:19.61 as the Cardinal overpowered ASU on Saturday.
The Cal men looked very good last week. In addition to Jensen’s swims, Andrew Seliskar went the fastest times in both IMs, Matthew Josa went the #1 time in the 100 fly, and Mike Thomas ruled the 200 fly.
|50 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|19.47
|Jensen, Michael
|SO
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|2
|19.64
|Dressel, Caeleb
|SR
|Florida
|B
|01/20/2018
|3
|19.68
|Khalafalla, Ali
|SR
|Indiana
|B
|01/20/2018
|3
|19.68
|Lynch, Justin
|SR
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|19.81
|Mylin, Chad
|SR
|Florida St
|B
|01/20/2018
|6
|19.82
|Ress, Justin
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|7
|19.85
|Condorelli, Santo
|SR
|Southern Cali
|B
|01/15/2018
|8
|19.88
|Farber, Sid
|SO
|Denver
|B
|01/20/2018
|100 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|42.66
|Held, Ryan
|SR
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|2
|42.99
|Jensen, Michael
|SO
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|3
|43.31
|Ress, Justin
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|4
|43.50
|Apple, Zachary
|JR
|Auburn
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|43.51
|Craig, Cameron
|SO
|Arizona St
|B
|01/19/2018
|6
|43.53
|Lynch, Justin
|SR
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|7
|43.54
|Howard, Robert
|JR
|Alabama
|B
|01/18/2018
|8
|43.77
|DeVine, Abrahm
|JR
|Stanford
|B
|01/19/2018
|200 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:33.95
|Switkowski, Jan
|SR
|Florida
|B
|01/20/2018
|2
|1:34.60
|Baqlah, Khader
|SO
|Florida
|B
|01/20/2018
|3
|1:35.11
|Farris, Dean
|SO
|Harvard
|B
|01/20/2018
|4
|1:35.73
|Seliskar, Andrew
|JR
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|5
|1:36.16
|Delakis, Paul
|FR
|Ohio St
|B
|01/20/2018
|6
|1:36.30
|Jensen, Michael
|SO
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|7
|1:36.39
|Thomas, Mike
|JR
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|8
|1:36.46
|Shoults, Grant
|SO
|Stanford
|B
|01/20/2018
|500 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|4:19.61
|Shoults, Grant
|SO
|Stanford
|B
|01/20/2018
|2
|4:21.59
|Ipsen, Anton Oerskov
|SR
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|3
|4:21.62
|Yeadon, Zach
|FR
|Notre Dame
|B
|01/20/2018
|4
|4:21.64
|Ransford, Pj
|SR
|Michigan
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|4:22.27
|Seal, Brayden
|SR
|Ohio St
|B
|01/20/2018
|6
|4:22.52
|Vargas Jacobo,
|FR
|Michigan
|B
|01/20/2018
|Ricardo
|7
|4:23.28
|Egan, Liam
|SR
|Stanford
|B
|01/19/2018
|8
|4:23.94
|Higgins, Walker
|SO
|Georgia
|B
|01/20/2018
|1000 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|8:56.10
|Ipsen, Anton Oerskov
|SR
|NC State
|NS
|01/19/2018
|2
|8:58.54
|Sweetser, True
|SO
|Stanford
|NS
|01/19/2018
|3
|8:59.00
|Ransford, Pj
|SR
|Michigan
|NS
|01/20/2018
|4
|9:00.04
|Norman, Nick
|JR
|California
|NS
|01/19/2018
|5
|9:02.60
|Lawless, Ben
|SR
|Florida
|NS
|01/20/2018
|6
|9:03.12
|Reed, Greg
|FR
|Georgia
|NS
|01/20/2018
|7
|9:03.32
|Casey, Brendan
|JR
|Virginia
|NS
|01/19/2018
|8
|9:03.44
|Vargas Jacobo,
|FR
|Michigan
|NS
|01/20/2018
|Ricardo
|1650 Freestyle SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|15:54.52
|Cole, Christopher
|JR
|SIUC (M)
|NS
|01/21/2018
|2
|16:00.05
|Wolfe, Michael
|SR
|SIUC (M)
|NS
|01/21/2018
|3
|16:10.53
|Hendell, Josh
|SO
|Dartmouth
|NS
|01/20/2018
|4
|16:16.03
|Ortof, Harry
|SO
|Massachusetts
|NS
|01/20/2018
|5
|16:20.42
|Kluge, Kevin
|SO
|SIUC (M)
|NS
|01/21/2018
|6
|16:21.96
|Davidson, John
|SO
|Villanova
|NS
|01/19/2018
|7
|16:28.02
|Mahoney, Nicholas
|FR
|Xavier
|NS
|01/21/2018
|8
|16:28.93
|Swedenborg, Gustav
|FR
|La Salle
|NS
|01/15/2018
|100 Backstroke SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|46.28
|Stewart, Coleman
|SO
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|2
|46.86
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|FR
|Indiana
|B
|01/20/2018
|3
|47.34
|Kaliszak, Luke
|SR
|Alabama
|B
|01/18/2018
|4
|47.35
|Poti, Zachary
|SO
|Arizona St
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|47.46
|Ungur, Paul
|SR
|Utah
|B
|01/20/2018
|6
|47.52
|DeVine, Abrahm
|JR
|Stanford
|B
|01/20/2018
|7
|47.59
|Acevedo, Javier
|SO
|Georgia
|B
|01/20/2018
|8
|47.60
|Quah, Zheng
|SO
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|200 Backstroke SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:42.87
|Poti, Zachary
|SO
|Arizona St
|B
|01/20/2018
|2
|1:43.70
|Stewart, Coleman
|SO
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|3
|1:44.10
|Switkowski, Jan
|SR
|Florida
|B
|01/20/2018
|4
|1:44.56
|Taylor, Michael
|FR
|Florida
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|1:44.58
|Quah, Zheng
|SO
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|6
|1:44.91
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|FR
|Indiana
|B
|01/20/2018
|7
|1:45.05
|Thomas, Mike
|JR
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|8
|1:45.22
|Mefford, Bryce
|FR
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|100 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|52.72
|Finnerty, Ian
|JR
|Indiana
|B
|01/20/2018
|2
|52.91
|Stevens, Peter
|SR
|Tennessee
|B
|01/20/2018
|3
|53.27
|Vissering, Carsten
|JR
|Southern Cali
|B
|01/15/2018
|4
|53.96
|Guest, James
|JR
|Georgia
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|54.06
|Bams, Laurent
|SR
|Alabama
|B
|01/18/2018
|6
|54.09
|Sand, Carson
|JR
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|7
|54.30
|Guarente, Marco
|SO
|Florida
|B
|01/20/2018
|8
|54.33
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|SR
|South Carolina
|B
|01/20/2018
|200 Breaststroke SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:56.82
|Wich-Glasen, Nils
|SR
|South Carolina
|B
|01/20/2018
|2
|1:57.06
|Finnerty, Ian
|JR
|Indiana
|B
|01/20/2018
|3
|1:57.65
|Guest, James
|JR
|Georgia
|B
|01/20/2018
|4
|1:57.99
|Loschi, Moises
|SR
|Georgia Tech
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|1:58.30
|Amaltdinov, Marat
|SR
|Purdue
|B
|01/20/2018
|6
|1:58.37
|Cope, Tommy
|SO
|Michigan
|B
|01/20/2018
|7
|1:58.60
|Otto, Matthew
|FR
|Virginia
|B
|01/20/2018
|8
|1:58.71
|Sand, Carson
|JR
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|100 Butterfly SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|46.53
|Josa, Matthew
|SR
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|2
|46.56
|Coetzee, Ryan
|SR
|Tennessee
|B
|01/20/2018
|3
|46.57
|Lynch, Justin
|SR
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|4
|46.80
|Held, Ryan
|SR
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|5
|46.85
|Jensen, Michael
|SO
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|6
|47.06
|Liang, Andrew
|SR
|Stanford
|B
|01/20/2018
|7
|47.07
|White, Evan
|SR
|Michigan
|B
|01/20/2018
|8
|47.16
|Dressel, Caeleb
|SR
|Florida
|B
|01/20/2018
|200 Butterfly SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:44.36
|Thomas, Mike
|JR
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|2
|1:44.70
|Bretscher, James
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|2
|1:44.70
|Wright, Justin
|SR
|Arizona
|B
|01/20/2018
|4
|1:44.75
|Quah, Zheng
|SO
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|1:44.86
|Osvath, Artur
|JR
|Missouri St. (M)
|B
|01/20/2018
|6
|1:45.11
|White, Evan
|SR
|Michigan
|B
|01/20/2018
|7
|1:45.39
|Vazaios, Andreas
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|8
|1:45.80
|Dixon, David
|FR
|West Virginia
|B
|01/18/2018
|200 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|1:46.22
|Seliskar, Andrew
|JR
|California
|B
|01/20/2018
|2
|1:46.70
|Vazaios, Andreas
|JR
|NC State
|B
|01/19/2018
|3
|1:46.75
|Szaranek, Mark
|SR
|Florida
|B
|01/20/2018
|4
|1:47.86
|Samy, Mohamed
|SO
|Indiana
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|1:47.98
|Reid, Christopher
|SR
|Alabama
|B
|01/18/2018
|6
|1:47.99
|Brown, Glen
|SO
|Kentucky
|B
|01/20/2018
|7
|1:48.10
|White, Evan
|SR
|Michigan
|B
|01/20/2018
|8
|1:48.12
|Cope, Tommy
|SO
|Michigan
|B
|01/20/2018
|400 Individual Medley SCY Male
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Yr
|Team
|TS
|Meet Date
|1
|3:49.78
|Seliskar, Andrew
|JR
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|2
|3:50.38
|Litherland, Jay
|SR
|Georgia
|B
|01/20/2018
|3
|3:50.72
|Guest, James
|JR
|Georgia
|B
|01/20/2018
|4
|3:51.02
|Forde, Clayton
|SO
|Georgia
|B
|01/20/2018
|5
|3:51.98
|Grieshop, Sean
|FR
|California
|B
|01/19/2018
|6
|3:52.54
|DeVine, Abrahm
|JR
|Stanford
|B
|01/20/2018
|7
|3:52.71
|McHugh, Sam
|SR
|Tennessee
|B
|01/20/2018
|8
|3:53.49
|House, Grant
|FR
|Arizona St
|B
|01/19/2018
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Top 8 NCAA Men’s Times from Last Week’s Dual Meets"
Have no fear!
The Longhorns will shortly be here!
This is a great metric to see where Texas is at this afternoon!
I know these are fast times and I also know I’m beating a dead horse but I so, so wish the US of A would swim short course meters.