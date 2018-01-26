Top 8 NCAA Men’s Times from Last Week’s Dual Meets

There were a lot of big swims on the men’s side last week during NCAA D1 dual meets.

For starters, both NC State’s Ryan Held and Cal’s Michael Jensen broke 43 in the 100 free wearing briefs. Jensen went 43.0 and 42.9 against Arizona last weekend. Jensen’s 19.47 in the 50 free was also the fastest time of the weekend.

On the topic of freestyle, two Florida Gators dropped big times in the 200 free over the weekend against Auburn. Jan Switkowski and Khader Baqlah went 1-2 in the 200 free, going 1:33.95 and 1:34.60, respectively. Against Rider and Bryant, Harvard’s Dean Farris put up the weekend’s third-quickest time, a 1:35.11.

The Pac-12 rolled this weekend, as Grant Shoults dropped the only sub-4:20 swim of the weekend in the 500 free. Shoults posted a 4:19.61 as the Cardinal overpowered ASU on Saturday.

The Cal men looked very good last week. In addition to Jensen’s swims, Andrew Seliskar went the fastest times in both IMs, Matthew Josa went the #1 time in the 100 fly, and Mike Thomas ruled the 200 fly.

50 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 19.47 Jensen, Michael SO California B 01/20/2018 2 19.64 Dressel, Caeleb SR Florida B 01/20/2018 3 19.68 Khalafalla, Ali SR Indiana B 01/20/2018 3 19.68 Lynch, Justin SR California B 01/20/2018 5 19.81 Mylin, Chad SR Florida St B 01/20/2018 6 19.82 Ress, Justin JR NC State B 01/19/2018 7 19.85 Condorelli, Santo SR Southern Cali B 01/15/2018 8 19.88 Farber, Sid SO Denver B 01/20/2018 100 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 42.66 Held, Ryan SR NC State B 01/19/2018 2 42.99 Jensen, Michael SO California B 01/19/2018 3 43.31 Ress, Justin JR NC State B 01/19/2018 4 43.50 Apple, Zachary JR Auburn B 01/20/2018 5 43.51 Craig, Cameron SO Arizona St B 01/19/2018 6 43.53 Lynch, Justin SR California B 01/19/2018 7 43.54 Howard, Robert JR Alabama B 01/18/2018 8 43.77 DeVine, Abrahm JR Stanford B 01/19/2018 200 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:33.95 Switkowski, Jan SR Florida B 01/20/2018 2 1:34.60 Baqlah, Khader SO Florida B 01/20/2018 3 1:35.11 Farris, Dean SO Harvard B 01/20/2018 4 1:35.73 Seliskar, Andrew JR California B 01/19/2018 5 1:36.16 Delakis, Paul FR Ohio St B 01/20/2018 6 1:36.30 Jensen, Michael SO California B 01/19/2018 7 1:36.39 Thomas, Mike JR California B 01/20/2018 8 1:36.46 Shoults, Grant SO Stanford B 01/20/2018 500 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 4:19.61 Shoults, Grant SO Stanford B 01/20/2018 2 4:21.59 Ipsen, Anton Oerskov SR NC State B 01/19/2018 3 4:21.62 Yeadon, Zach FR Notre Dame B 01/20/2018 4 4:21.64 Ransford, Pj SR Michigan B 01/20/2018 5 4:22.27 Seal, Brayden SR Ohio St B 01/20/2018 6 4:22.52 Vargas Jacobo, FR Michigan B 01/20/2018 Ricardo 7 4:23.28 Egan, Liam SR Stanford B 01/19/2018 8 4:23.94 Higgins, Walker SO Georgia B 01/20/2018 1000 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 8:56.10 Ipsen, Anton Oerskov SR NC State NS 01/19/2018 2 8:58.54 Sweetser, True SO Stanford NS 01/19/2018 3 8:59.00 Ransford, Pj SR Michigan NS 01/20/2018 4 9:00.04 Norman, Nick JR California NS 01/19/2018 5 9:02.60 Lawless, Ben SR Florida NS 01/20/2018 6 9:03.12 Reed, Greg FR Georgia NS 01/20/2018 7 9:03.32 Casey, Brendan JR Virginia NS 01/19/2018 8 9:03.44 Vargas Jacobo, FR Michigan NS 01/20/2018 Ricardo 1650 Freestyle SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 15:54.52 Cole, Christopher JR SIUC (M) NS 01/21/2018 2 16:00.05 Wolfe, Michael SR SIUC (M) NS 01/21/2018 3 16:10.53 Hendell, Josh SO Dartmouth NS 01/20/2018 4 16:16.03 Ortof, Harry SO Massachusetts NS 01/20/2018 5 16:20.42 Kluge, Kevin SO SIUC (M) NS 01/21/2018 6 16:21.96 Davidson, John SO Villanova NS 01/19/2018 7 16:28.02 Mahoney, Nicholas FR Xavier NS 01/21/2018 8 16:28.93 Swedenborg, Gustav FR La Salle NS 01/15/2018

100 Backstroke SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 46.28 Stewart, Coleman SO NC State B 01/19/2018 2 46.86 Fantoni, Gabriel FR Indiana B 01/20/2018 3 47.34 Kaliszak, Luke SR Alabama B 01/18/2018 4 47.35 Poti, Zachary SO Arizona St B 01/20/2018 5 47.46 Ungur, Paul SR Utah B 01/20/2018 6 47.52 DeVine, Abrahm JR Stanford B 01/20/2018 7 47.59 Acevedo, Javier SO Georgia B 01/20/2018 8 47.60 Quah, Zheng SO California B 01/19/2018

200 Backstroke SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:42.87 Poti, Zachary SO Arizona St B 01/20/2018 2 1:43.70 Stewart, Coleman SO NC State B 01/19/2018 3 1:44.10 Switkowski, Jan SR Florida B 01/20/2018 4 1:44.56 Taylor, Michael FR Florida B 01/20/2018 5 1:44.58 Quah, Zheng SO California B 01/20/2018 6 1:44.91 Fantoni, Gabriel FR Indiana B 01/20/2018 7 1:45.05 Thomas, Mike JR California B 01/20/2018 8 1:45.22 Mefford, Bryce FR California B 01/19/2018 100 Breaststroke SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 52.72 Finnerty, Ian JR Indiana B 01/20/2018 2 52.91 Stevens, Peter SR Tennessee B 01/20/2018 3 53.27 Vissering, Carsten JR Southern Cali B 01/15/2018 4 53.96 Guest, James JR Georgia B 01/20/2018 5 54.06 Bams, Laurent SR Alabama B 01/18/2018 6 54.09 Sand, Carson JR California B 01/19/2018 7 54.30 Guarente, Marco SO Florida B 01/20/2018 8 54.33 Wich-Glasen, Nils SR South Carolina B 01/20/2018 200 Breaststroke SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:56.82 Wich-Glasen, Nils SR South Carolina B 01/20/2018 2 1:57.06 Finnerty, Ian JR Indiana B 01/20/2018 3 1:57.65 Guest, James JR Georgia B 01/20/2018 4 1:57.99 Loschi, Moises SR Georgia Tech B 01/20/2018 5 1:58.30 Amaltdinov, Marat SR Purdue B 01/20/2018 6 1:58.37 Cope, Tommy SO Michigan B 01/20/2018 7 1:58.60 Otto, Matthew FR Virginia B 01/20/2018 8 1:58.71 Sand, Carson JR California B 01/19/2018 100 Butterfly SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 46.53 Josa, Matthew SR California B 01/20/2018 2 46.56 Coetzee, Ryan SR Tennessee B 01/20/2018 3 46.57 Lynch, Justin SR California B 01/20/2018 4 46.80 Held, Ryan SR NC State B 01/19/2018 5 46.85 Jensen, Michael SO California B 01/20/2018 6 47.06 Liang, Andrew SR Stanford B 01/20/2018 7 47.07 White, Evan SR Michigan B 01/20/2018 8 47.16 Dressel, Caeleb SR Florida B 01/20/2018 200 Butterfly SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:44.36 Thomas, Mike JR California B 01/19/2018 2 1:44.70 Bretscher, James JR NC State B 01/19/2018 2 1:44.70 Wright, Justin SR Arizona B 01/20/2018 4 1:44.75 Quah, Zheng SO California B 01/20/2018 5 1:44.86 Osvath, Artur JR Missouri St. (M) B 01/20/2018 6 1:45.11 White, Evan SR Michigan B 01/20/2018 7 1:45.39 Vazaios, Andreas JR NC State B 01/19/2018 8 1:45.80 Dixon, David FR West Virginia B 01/18/2018

200 Individual Medley SCY Male Rank Time Name Yr Team TS Meet Date 1 1:46.22 Seliskar, Andrew JR California B 01/20/2018 2 1:46.70 Vazaios, Andreas JR NC State B 01/19/2018 3 1:46.75 Szaranek, Mark SR Florida B 01/20/2018 4 1:47.86 Samy, Mohamed SO Indiana B 01/20/2018 5 1:47.98 Reid, Christopher SR Alabama B 01/18/2018 6 1:47.99 Brown, Glen SO Kentucky B 01/20/2018 7 1:48.10 White, Evan SR Michigan B 01/20/2018 8 1:48.12 Cope, Tommy SO Michigan B 01/20/2018