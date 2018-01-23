Hu Drops 200 Back Pool Record as Cardinal Tops ASU

STANFORD VS. ARIZONA STATE

Results

Hosted by Stanford

Saturday, January 20th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Stanford 184, ASU 101

WOMEN: Stanford 176, ASU 113

Stanford’s Janet Hu dropped a new Meet Record as the Stanford men and women took down ASU on Saturday. Hu topped the 200 back in 1:53.16 over teammate Ally Howe (1:54.37), taking down the former Pool Record set by Cal’s Amy Bilquist (1:53.80) in 2016. She returned to win the 100 fly, touching in 52.16 to win by over a second.

Freshman Grace Zhao was among the swimmers to win multiple individual races for the Stanford women. Zhao swept the breaststrokes, posting a 1:01.71 in the 100 breast and a 2:12.19 in the 200 breast. Katie Ledecky (200 free- 1:44.21, 400 IM- 4:06.48), Ella Eastin (200 fly- 1:53.94, 500 free- 4:45.56) and Simone Manuel (50 free- 22.36, 100 free- 48.03) also brought in multiple wins for the Cardinal.

Pac-12 champion Grant Shoults won 2 individual races for the Stanford men. Shoults first won the 200 free, outpacing teammate Liam Egan (1:37.78) through the back half to dominate in 1:36.46. In the 500 free, Shoults was the only man to break 4:20, leading a 1-2-3 sweep with his 4:19.61 ahead of teammates True Sweetser (4:25.04) and Egan (4:26.10). Sweetser had a win of his own earlier in the session, posting an 8:59.54 in the 1000 free.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD WOMEN:

STANFORD, Calif. – Senior Janet Hu won two events and set a pool record to guide No. 3 Stanford women’s swimming and diving to a 176-113 victory over Arizona State at a crowded Avery Aquatic Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinal, which clinched a weekend sweep over the Arizona schools, also hosted Kids Autograph Day and spent 60 minutes after the meet signing for 200 young swim fans.

“We have all benefited so much from this sport, so it is important to find these small moments to give back,” Paul A. Violich Director of Women’s Swimming Greg Meehan said about the autograph session. “When you do this and see all the smiling faces, it is very rewarding and a great reminder of the impact that these young women have as role models.”

In the pool, the Cardinal has now won 20 straight dual meets, 18 consecutive Pac-12 duals and 15 in a row at Avery.

In addition to Hu, freshman Grace Zhao , sophomore Katie Ledecky , junior Ella Eastin and senior Simone Manuel also won multiple individual events as Stanford was victorious in every swimming event.

Hu set the facility record in the 200-yard backstroke. Her time of 1:53.18 eclipsed the mark set by Amy Bilquist (1:53.80) in 2016. A short while later, Hu won the 100 butterfly at 52.16.

Returning from injury, senior Simone Manuel swept the 50 and 100 freestyles. In the final event of the first session, Manuel won the 50 with a time of 22.36, and then in the first event after the break, the Sugar Land, Texas, native blew past the competition with a two-second victory in the 100 (48.03).

Zhao continued an impressive rookie campaign with a sweep in the breaststroke. She was tops in the 100 with a finish of 1:01.21 and bested the field in the 200 at 2:12.19.

Eastin won twice more on Saturday to finish with five individual wins in five different events over the weekend. She was tops in the 500 free at 4:45.56, and won the 200 butterfly at 1:53.94.

Ledecky won two events for the second straight day as she claimed the 200 free at 1:44.21, and the 400 individual medley at 4:06.48. In both events, she bested a strong contingent of teammates as the Cardinal took the top four spots in the 200 behind Erin Voss (1:47.94), Lauren Pitzer (1:48.41) and Katie Glavinovich (1:49.17). In the IM, Stanford swept the podium as Allie Szekely (4:08.15) and Brooke Forde (4:09.47) were 11 seconds faster than the rest of the field.

Forde and junior Leah Stevens were the only swimmers to break 10 minutes in the 1,000 free — Forde won with a career-best finish of 9:47.76, and Stevens touched second at 9:55.61.

Howe won the 100 back at 52.25, and was second to Hu in the 200 at 1:54.37 (Voss was third at 1:54.97). Szekely was the runner-up to Howe in the 100 back (55.02) and was also second in the 200 breast (2:12.78). Sophomore Megan Byrnes was a runner-up in the 500 free (4:49.74) in her return to the pool.

Stanford was tops in both relays as Hu, Zhao, Engel and Pitzer won the 200 medley relay at 1:38.92, and Manuel, Hu, Howe and Pitzer were tops in the 200 free relay (1:29.84).

On the boards, sophomore Haley Farnsworth was second on the 1-meter (305.55) and 3-meter (305.85).

Next weekend, the Cardinal heads to Los Angeles to take on UCLA (Friday, 2 p.m. PT) and No. 13 USC (Saturday, noon). Stanford returns home for Senior Day on Feb. 10 against Cal. The meet starts at noon, and the Cardinal will be accepting donations at the door for Stanford University’s Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital.

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD MEN:

STANFORD, Calif. – No. 5 Stanford completed a weekend sweep of the Arizona schools with a 184-101 win over No. 10 Arizona State on Saturday at the Avery Aquatic Center.

“We had some guys swim significantly better than yesterday and we’re always happy to see improvement,” said Goldman Family Director of Men’s Swimming Ted Knapp . “I was particularly impressed with our breaststrokers and distance swimmers, and our relays are starting to shape up for the postseason.”

The Cardinal (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) picked up where it left off on Friday, winning the 200-yard medley relay to start the meet. Ryan Dudzinski , Matt Anderson , Andrew Liang and Sam Perry (1:27.35) improved their time from Friday, with Abrahm DeVine , Brennan Pastorek , Brad Zdroik and Alberto Mestre (1:28.57) finishing third.

True Sweetser (8:59.54) led the way in the 1,000-yard freestyle, with Johannes Calloni (9:07.93) in second. Grant Shoults (1:36.46) then won the 200-yard freestyle with Liam Egan (1:37.78) placing second.

The Sun Devils (2-4, 1-3 Pac-12) claimed their first win of the day in the 100-yard backstroke with DeVine (47.52) and Dudzinski (47.63) finishing second and third, respectively. Arizona State made it two in a row, with Christian Lorenz (54.84) edging Anderson (55.05), Pastorek (55.08) and Hank Poppe (55.42).

Zdroik (1:46.82) won the 200-yard butterfly, beating teammate Alex Liang (1:47.19) for the top time. Arizona State’s Cameron Craig (20.17) narrowly beat Perry (20.27) and Mestre (20.32) in the 50-yard freestyle before the first break of the day.

After the break, Perry (44.28) finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with Cole Cogswell (44.98) scoring points in fourth place. DeVine (1:45.74) then finished second in the 200-yard backstroke, followed by Calloni (1:46.91) in third place.

Pastorek (1:59.38) won the 200-yard breaststroke while Anderson (2:00.60) completed the podium in third place before Stanford’s distance group dominated the 500-yard freestyle.

Shoults (4:19.61) swam fastest, followed by Sweetser (4:25.04), Egan (4:26.10) and James Murphy (4:27.22) for the four fastest times in the field. Andrew Liang (47.06) won the 100-yard butterfly, giving Stanford a comfortable lead heading into the final break.

The Cardinal swept the 400-yard individual medley, led by DeVine (3:52.54). Alex Liang (3:54.00) and Ogren (3:55.73) rounded out the podium in the final individual swim of the meet.

Stanford’s team of Mestre, Perry, Andrew Liang and Cogswell (1:19.73) finished the meet on a high note, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay.

In the diving portion of the competition, Pac-12 Diver of the Week Tarek Abdelghany (334.28) earned a runner-up finish in the 1-meter springboard with teammate Ted Miclau (316.73) in third. Abdelghany finished the weekend by winning the 3-meter with a score of 383.70, while Miclau (360.83) was third.

“We’re hoping we can build off of these strong showings, and we’re looking forward to hitting the road next month to face a quality USC team before our meet against Cal,” said Knapp.

Stanford returns to action on Feb. 3 when it travels to face USC in Los Angeles for the penultimate dual meet of the season. The Cardinal wraps up the regular season on Feb. 17 when it hosts California on Senior Day.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA STATE:

PALO ALTO, Calif. – In their second straight tough test of the weekend against a pair of top-five teams in No. 5/3 Stanford, the No. 10/RV Sun Devils swam impressive times and set their second diving record of the weekend but ultimately fell 176-113 on the women’s side and 184-114 on the men’s.

After setting a new school record in the 3-meter dive on Friday, Ashley McCool rewrote her own 3-meter ASU record with a 362.40 score. McCool’s score was also a Stanford pool record.

In other diving action, Youssef Selim won the men’s 1-meter springboard (375.23), finishing second in the 3-meter. Frida Kaellgren finished third in both the women’s 1-meter (304.80) and 3-meter (300.23).

In swimming, several Sun Devil men won events including Christian Lorenz (100 breast) as well as Zach Poti (100 back, 200 back) and Cameron Craig (50 free, 100 free), who won multiple events on the day.

After a challenging road trip, the Sun Devils return home for their final two meets of the regular season – vs. No. 2/4 Texas on Friday, Jan. 26 at 2 pm MT and vs. No. 18/20 Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 1 pm MT.

Both matches over the next two weekends will be live streamed for free on ASU’s Pac-12 Plus live stream.