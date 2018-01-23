Summer Stanfield Gives LSU Women Their 2nd Verbal for 2019-20

Summer Stanfield, a high school junior and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from St. Johns, Florida, has announced via social media her intent to swim at Louisiana State University in 2019-20. She is the second swimmer to commit verbally to the Tigers’ class of 2023, after in-state standout Jolee Liles made her verbal pledge last summer. Stanfield wrote on Instagram:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at Louisiana State University! 💜💛🐯 After many years of cheering on LSU, I am so blessed to become part of it. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family who have supported me along the way. ⚡️🐻 And a special shoutout to @therealslim_stacey and her fellow LSU swammers who showed me what it means to be a tiger!! I cannot wait to LOVE purple & LIVE gold at a school with so much tradition. #geauxtigers”

Stanfield swims for Storm Swim Club in Jacksonville and for her school, Bartram Trail High School. An incredibly versatile talent with Winter Juniors cuts in the 100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM, she was runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:02.52) and 100 back (56.80) at the 2017 FHSAA 3A Championships in November. In club swimming, she competed in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM at 2017 Winter Juniors East, notching a PB in the 200 free. She wrapped up her long-course season with best times in the 400m free and 400m IM at Florida Summer Senior Championships, having just gone lifetime bests two weeks earlier at Orlando Sectionals in the 100/200m free and 50/100/200m back.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:01.74

200 back – 1:59.98

100 back – 56.35

200 fly – 2:02.28

100 fly – 55.72

200 free – 1:49.00

500 free – 4:51.05

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].