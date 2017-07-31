Louisiana HS Record-holder from Class of 2019, Jolee Liles, Commits to LSU

Rising high school junior Jolee Liles, who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has announced that she has made a verbal commitment to the Louisiana State University class of 2023.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Louisiana State University for the 2019-20 season. I would like to thank everyone who has helped me progress in swimming, especially my coach, Jayme Cramer. I am blessed to be a part of an awesome program such as LSU. Thanks so much to the LSU coaches for making me feel like part of the family already! Geaux Tigers!!!!! 💛💜🐯”

In four seasons of high school swimming at Parkview Baptist School (Louisiana high school swimming begins with middle school), Liles has already made her mark in a big way. In 8th grade she won the 200 IM and 500 free at the LHSAA Division III state meet (as a 7th-grader she had been runner-up in both events). During her freshman season, she repeated her titles in the 200 IM (2:06.93) and 500 free (5:01.09), knocking 13 seconds off the LHSAA Division III record in the latter. And this past year, as a sophomore, Liles lowered her own DIII record in the 500 (4:57.12) and broke the composite LHSAA record in the 200 IM with 2:02.96; she was named Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet.

Liles does her year-round swimming with Crawfish Aquatics. She wrapped up this year’s short course season with state titles in the girls’ 15-16 1000 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She was also runner-up in the 200/500 free.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:02.96

400 IM – 4:22.36

200 back – 2:01.97

200 fly – 2:03.35

200 free – 1:52.69

500 free – 4:53.27

1000 free – 10:11.78

