Dean Farris Posts 1:35 200 Free in Harvard Sweep of Rider and Bryant

Saturday, January 20th

Blodgett Pool, Cambridge, MA

Short course yards

Team Scores

MEN

Harvard: 218, Rider: 81

Harvard: 223, Bryant: 76

Rider: 183, Bryant: 115

WOMEN

Bryant: 185

Rider: 115

The Harvard men’s team hosted Bryant and Rider for a double dual on Saturday, January 20th. The Crimson women’s team did not participate in the meet, but the Rider and Bryant women’s teams did. Harvard cleaned up in the men’s meet, winning against both opponents by about 150 points, while Bryant bet Rider handily in the women’s meet.

Dean Farris only swam 2 events, the 200 free and 200 back, and ran away with both those races. Farris’ time of 1:35.11 in the 200 free was a dual meet season best by over 1 and a half seconds, and was the 4th fastest time swum in the NCAA in January. Farris’ overall season best time is 1:33.27. He went on to win the 200 back with a time of 1:45.80, beating the next fastest in the field by 7 seconds. It was his only dual meet 200 back this season, but his time was only 2.76 seconds slower than his time from the Texas Hall of Fame Invite, 1:43.04.

Bryant’s Benjamin Schulte won the men’s breaststroke events, posting time of 57.03 and 2:06.71, providing Bryant its only wins in the men’s meet. Schulte’s season best times of 55.02 and 2:05.02 are the fastest times in the MAAC (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) this season.

Rider’s lone win in the men’s meet came from Zachary Molloy, who won the 100 free convincingly with his time of 45.96. Like Schulte, Molloy’s season best time of 44.95 leads the MAAC rankings.

Raphael Marcoux won the men’s 100 fly with a season best time of 48.42. That time is currently ranked 7th, and is the only time other than teammate Steven Tan‘s that was not set at an invite.

Bryant freshman Trevor Hazelwood broke the school record in the 1 meter, where he placed 6th with his score of 278.60. The previous record was 277.55 from 2013.

Jillian Rice and Elin Svard both won 3 individual events in the women’s meet. Rice won the 50, 100, and 200 free, posting times of 24.40, 53.30, and 1:54.73. She is ranked 2nd in all 3 of those events in the Northeast Conference (Bryant’s women’s team is in the Northeast Conference). Svard took home wins in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM, posting times of 58.31, 2:11.66, and 2:12.43. Svard is ranked 1st in the 100 fly and 200 IM, and 7th in the 200 fly in the NEC.

Event Winners

MEN

WOMEN

200 medley relay: Rider (Lersch, Maniace, Wrabley, Evans) – 1:50.05

1000 free: Mackenzie Kirk (Bryant) – 10:42.84

200 free: Jillian Rice (Bryant) – 1:54.73

100 back: Alaina Scifo (Bryant) – 58.61

100 breast: Heather Wong (Bryant) – 1:08.33

200 fly: Elin Svard (Bryant) – 2:11.66

50 free: Jillian Rice (Bryant) – 24.40

100 free: Jillian Rice (Bryant) – 53.30

200 back: Alaina Scifo (Bryant) – 2:06.48

200 breast: Tara Maniace (Rider) – 2:28.55

500 free: Mackenzie Kirk (Bryant) – 5:15.35

100 fly: Elin Svard (Bryant) – 58.31

200 IM: Elin Svard (Bryant) – 2:12.43

400 free relay: Bryant (Watson, Salzano, Alcala, Rice) – 3:39.74

1 meter diving: Breanne Hatter (Rider) – 230.70

3 meter diving: Breanne Hatter (Rider) – 247.95

Press Release – Harvard:

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Returning to Blodgett Pool for the first time in 2018, the Harvard men’s swimming and diving team picked up two wins over Bryant and Rider on Saturday afternoon.

Harvard began the afternoon with back-to-back top-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay. The quartet of seniors Koya Osada, Paul O’Hara, Luke Morgan Scott, and Ed Kim touched the wall .13 quicker than the foursome of Sebastian Lutz, Alan Lam, Steven Tan and Raphael Marcoux.

In the 1,000-yard freestyle, senior Kent Haeffner finished second trailing only teammate junior Brennan Novak, who claimed first in the event for the second time this season. Touching the wall with a time of 9:28.84, Haeffner clipped five seconds off his time from last week against Penn (9:33.73).

Sophomore Dean Farris swam away for the first-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke, touching the wall with a time of 1:45.80 – five seconds off the Blodgett pool record. Fellow sophomore Raphael Marcoux edged out Rider sophomore Justin Carey for first place in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing with a time of 48.42.

Seniors Bobby Ross and David Pfeifer highlighted the Crimson on the boards. Ross finished first in both the 1- and 3- meter dives, posting scores of 332.55 and 376.50, respectively. Pfeifer registered a second-place finish in the 3-meter dive with a score of 359.55, after collecting third-place in the 1-meter (298.25) earlier in the day.

Freshman diver Austin Fields also had a solid performance on the boards, posting a second-place finish in the 1-meter dive (300.20) and third-place in the 3-meter (321.15).

The Crimson closed out a dominating afternoon in the pool the same way it began, with back-to-back top-place finishes in the 400-yard relay. The foursome of seniors led by Morgan-Scott touched the wall with a time of 3:05.44, one second ahead of the quartet of Levente Bathory, Daniel Tran, Mahlon Reihman, and Eric Whisenant.

What’s Next

Harvard returns to Blodgett on Feb. 2 with the two-day Harvard-Yale-Princeton meet. Action gets underway at 6 p.m and will be broadcast on the Ivy League Network.

Press Release – Bryant Men:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Freshman Trevor Hazlewood (Corpus Christi, Texas) broke the 1-meter dive school record, finishing with a score of 278.60, but the Bulldogs fell to Harvard and Rider in a double-dual meet in Cambridge, Mass. on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Cameron’s Comments

“The men competed against two very strong programs today. Harvard and Rider are very talented. We stayed very tough throughout the meet. Ben had one of the best meets of his collegiate career and Trevor broke a school record! We look forward to seeing Rider again in Buffalo at MAACs in a few weeks when we are healthy and rested.”

Key Moment

Harvard was off and running in the first events of the meet, with the Crimson taking each of the first four events and establishing a lead they would not relinquish to either team.

How the Swimmers Did

Senior Ben Schulte (Tumon, Guam) took home a pair of victories in the 100 breast (57.03) and 200 breast (2:06.71).

took home a pair of victories in the 100 breast (57.03) and 200 breast (2:06.71). Freshman Matthew Mays (St. Croix, Virgin Islands) added a top-three finish in the 200 back (1:54.71).

added a top-three finish in the 200 back (1:54.71). Junior Tavish Boyle (Springfield, N.J.) tallied a pair of fourth-place finishes for the Bulldogs in the 100 breast (59.51) and 200 breast (2:11.68).

tallied a pair of fourth-place finishes for the Bulldogs in the 100 breast (59.51) and 200 breast (2:11.68). Sophomore Robert Davis (Glastonbury, Conn.) added a fourth-place finish in the 500 free (4:51.24) and junior Charlie Broe (New Windsor, N.Y.) finished fourth in the 200 back (2:00.13).

How the Divers Did

In addition to his school-record breaking 1-meter performance, Hazlewood finished fifth in the 3-meter (285.90).

Junior Kevin Sullivan (East Lyme, Conn.) added scores of 228.55 in the 1-meter and 223.35 in the 3-meter.

Stats and Notables

The previous 1-meter record was 277.55 set by Conor Makepeace in 2013.

Schulte’s two wins give him a team-high 19 on the season.

The senior also set a season team-best with a 1:43.83 time in the 200 free.

Sophomore Juan Gonzalez (Al Safa, Dubai) swam season bests in the 50 free (21.99) and 100 free (48.95).

swam season bests in the 50 free (21.99) and 100 free (48.95). Broe’s time in the 200 back is also a season-best for him.

Up Next

Bryant heads to Poughkeepsie to take on Marist at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Press Release – Bryant Women:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Led by junior Jillian Rice (Trumbull, Conn.) and freshman Elin Svärd (Falun, Dalarna, Sweden) who each won three individual events, the Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team started 2018 with a 185-115 win over Rider on Saturday afternoon in Cambridge, Mass.

Coach Cameron’s Comments

“It was a great team effort for the women today. They swam strong and showed great depth in many events. We like where we are at this point in the season. We had many women win multiple events and we remained strong today, even though we came off a very difficult training phase in the season.”

Key Moment

After falling by 0.25 seconds in the first event of the afternoon, the 200 medley relay, the Bulldogs stormed back to take at least the top two spots in each of the next three events (1000 free, 200 free, 100 back) to take a commanding lead and did not look back in the win.

How the Swimmers Did

Rice won the 50 free (24.40), 100 free (53.30) and 200 free (1:54.73), as well as anchored the winning 400 free relay team (3:39.74).

Svard’s three wins came in the 100 fly (58.31), 200 fly (2:11.66) and 200 IM (2:12.43).

Senior Mackenzie Kirk (San Jose, Calif.) added two distance wins for the Bulldogs in the 500 free (5:15.35) and 1000 free (10:42.84).

added two distance wins for the Bulldogs in the 500 free (5:15.35) and 1000 free (10:42.84). Sophomore Alaina Scifo (Ipswich, Great Britain) won both of her events, beating out the competition in the 100 back (58.61) and 200 back (2:06.49).

won both of her events, beating out the competition in the 100 back (58.61) and 200 back (2:06.49). Freshman Heather Wong (Ramsey, N.J.) won the 100 breast (1:08.33).

won the 100 breast (1:08.33). The Bulldogs’ 400 free relay team of the junior Rice, senior Valeria Watson (Mexico City, Mexico), senior Nicole Salzano (Elmwood Park, N.J.) and sophomore Domenica Alcala (Cancun, Mexico) finished the night strong with a 3:39.74 time, beating the competition by 1.52 seconds.

How the Divers Did

Junior Ann Burdick (Glenmont, N.Y.) was the top diver for the Bulldogs, placing third in the 1 meter (209.15) and fourth in the 3 meter (215.10).

was the top diver for the Bulldogs, placing third in the 1 meter (209.15) and fourth in the 3 meter (215.10). Junior Stephanie Jennings (Elmont, N.Y.) added a Top 3 finish in the 3-meter dive (228.75).

Stats and Notables

Jennings’ 3-meter score is a new season high.

Rice’s three individual wins give her a team-high 19 on the season.

Scifo is now up to 20 Top 3 finishes this season after grabbing three in the meet.

Four different Bulldogs took home multiple first-place finishes.

Up Next

Bryant heads to Poughkeepsie to take on Marist at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Press Release – Rider Men:

Cambridge, MA – The Rider University men’s swimming and diving team closed out its 2017-18 dual-meet season with a split against Harvard and Bryant on Saturday afternoon at Blodgett Pool on the Crimson’s campus.

The Broncs (5-3) defeated the Bulldogs, 183-115, and fell to host Harvard, 218-81.

The Broncs got strong performances from sophomore Justin Carey (Landenberg, PA/Avon Grove), junior Lucas Musselman (Timonium, MD/Loyola Blakefield) and senior Zack Molloy (Toms River, NJ/Toms River HS North).

Molloy had another solid day in the pool for Rider, winning the 100 free with a time of 45.96. He also finished second in both the 200 free (1:39.40) and the 50 free (21.31).

Carey came in second in the 100 back with a time of 50.09 and he also landed in second in the 100 fly at 49.81.

Musselman was third Bronc to register a pair of second-place finishes. He came in second in the 200 back with a time of 1:52.70 and the 200 individual medley at 1:54.87.

Notes

– Cole May came in second in the 200 fly with a time of 1:55.89.

– Ben Smith landed in third in the 200 fly at 1:59.36.

– Carter Paules was third in the 100 breast with a time of 59.11.

– The 200 Medley relay quarter of Carey, Paules, Maciej Paz and Vincent Gibbons came in third with a time of 1:32.87.

– The 400 free relay of Paz, Daniel Bonge , Connor Williams and Molloy was also third at 3:10.77.

Up Next

Saturday was the final dual meet of the 2017-18 season as the Broncs set their sights on championship season. Rider returns to action in two weeks on February 14-17, competing in the four-day Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championships. The Broncs have won six straight conference titles and have their eyes on a seventh in a row. The event is contested at Eerie Community College in Buffalo, New York.

Press Release – Rider Women:

Cambridge, MA – The Rider University women’s swimming and diving team closed out its dual-meet schedule with a 185-115 loss to Bryant at Blodgett Pool on the campus of Harvard University on Saturday afternoon.

The Broncs finish the season with a 2-6 overall record, while the Bulldogs earned their fifth victory of the year.

Rider got strong individual performances in the pool from senior Tara Maniace (Neptune, NJ/Neptune) and freshman Maeve Lersch (Pittsburgh, PA/Upper Saint Clair High School). The Broncs also had solid showings from divers Breanne Hatter (Lincroft, NJ/Middletown HS South) and Meg Tomayko (Murfreesboro, TN/Siegel).

To start the day, Lersch, Maniace, Casey Wrabley (Forest, VA/Jefferson Forest) and Victoria Evans (Egg Harbor, NJ/Egg Harbor Township) teamed to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:50.05.

Lersch also added a trio of third-place finishes on the day, coming in third in the 100 back (1:00.90), 50 free (25.22) and the 100 free (56.15).

Maniace won the 200 breast with a time of 2:28.55 and she landed in second in the 100 breast (1:08.56) and earned a third-place finish in the 100 fly (1:01.81).

Hatter and Tomayko finished first and second, respectively, in both the 1M and 3M diving events. Hatter won the 1M with a score of 230.70 and she took home first-place honors in the 3M with a score of 247.95. Tomako earned second in both events thanks to a score of 228.20 in the 1M and 234.30 in the 3M.

Notes

– Both of Rider’s dual-meet wins came against conference opponents.

– Hannah Bayer came in third in the 1,000 free at 11:15.05.

– Victoria Evans landed in second in the 50 free (25.14).

– Amy Rheel finished second in the 100 free with a time of 55.31.

– Bailey Vanderhoof came in third in the 200 individual medley.

Up Next

Saturday was the final dual meet of the 2017-18 season as the Broncs set their sights on championship season. Rider returns to action in two weeks on February 14-17, competing in the four-day Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championships. The Broncs have finished second the past two years at the event, which is contested at Eerie Community College in Buffalo, New York.