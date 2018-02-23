2018 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

2018 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)

The Texas men have 24 A finalists and no one in B finals tonight, while the Texas women put 16 into the A final and 4 into Bs.

The points race behind the Texas women could get interesting. Kansas is firmly in second with a 19-point lead and 7 A finalists tonight. West Virginia and Iowa State both have 6 As and 10 Bs tonight, and are separated by just 23 points after day 2.

Women’s Up/Downs

TOTAL 100 fly 400 IM 200 free 100 breast 100 back Texas 16/4 4/1 3/0 3/2 3/0 3/1 Kansas 7/9 0/3 2/1 2/1 1/2 2/2 West Virginia 6/10 3/3* 0/3 1/1 1/0 1/3 Iowa State 6/10 0/1* 2/2 1/2 2/4 1/1 TCU 5/8 1/1 1/2 1/2 1/2 1/1

Men’s Up/Downs