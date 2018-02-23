Fiji Names Five To 2018 Commonwealth Games Roster

The nation of Fiji announced its 5-swimmer strong squad to compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games set for the Gold Coast, Australian in April. Matelita Buadromo, Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Cheyenne Rova and Paul Elaisa have been selected to compete, with 2 officials accompanying the pack.

“The preparation has been going very well,” said Fiji coach Sharon Smith of her protégé.

“Cheyenne and Paul are in America at the moment where they are training for the Commonwealth Games and they will join the team in Australia. Unfortunately, they could not come and train with us before leaving, but we will meet them in Gold Coast.”

She said, “We have stepped up another level and we are hoping to make it to the semi-finals.” (The Fiji Times)

The squad numbers one less than the 2014 Commonwealth Games, whose roster included both Buadromo and Rova. Rova’s highest individual finish came in the 50m backstroke, where she wound up 20th after heats, while Buadromo found herself ranked 19th after the 200m IM heats.

The nation as a whole came away with just one medal, which came from Apolonia Vaivai in women’s weightlifting.