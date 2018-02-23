2018 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
2018 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 21st to Saturday, February 24th | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
- Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results) fix
- Psych Sheet: here
- Live Results: here
- Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)
- Championship Central: here
NC State leads with 12 A finalists, a third of them coming in the 100 backstroke and another third from the 100 fly. NC State makes up half the A final in both of those events.
Louisville nearly matched NC State’s A finalists with 10, putting multiple A finalists into 4 of 5 events. It was a great morning for Virginia as well, powered by dual A finalists in the 100 fly and 400 IM.
|TOTAL
|100 fly
|400 IM
|200 free
|100 breast
|100 back
|NC State
|12/7/2
|4/1/0
|2/1/0
|2/2/2
|0/2/0
|4/1/0
|Louisville
|10/4/3
|2/1/0
|3/1/1
|2/1/0
|2/0/2
|1/1/0
|Virginia
|7/6/3
|2/0/2
|2/1/0
|1/2/0
|1/2/0
|1/1/1
|North Carolina
|4/1/5
|0/0/1
|1/0/2
|0/1/0
|2/0/1
|1/0/1
|Notre Dame
|2/7/8
|0/2/3
|0/2/1
|0/0/3
|1/2/0
|1/1/1
|Virginia Tech
|2/2/5
|0/1/0
|0/1/1
|2/0/0
|0/0/2
|0/0/2
|Florida State
|1/5/7
|0/2/2
|0/1/0
|1/0/1
|0/0/2
|0/2/2
|Duke
|1/3/1
|0/1/1
|1/1/0
|0/1/0
|Georgia Tech
|1/3/3
|0/1/0
|0/0/3
|0/1/0
|1/0/0
|0/1/0
|Pittsburgh
|0/2/2
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|Boston College
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!