Watch: NC State Erases Supersuit Era American Record in 400 Free Relay

2018 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 21st to Saturday, February 24th | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack

Psych Sheet: here

Live Results: here

Championship Central: here

Courtesy of LouisvilleSwimming YouTube account

The NC State Wolfpack quartet of Ryan Held, Justin Ress, Jacob Molcaek, and Coleman Stuart put the cherry on the top of their ACC championship sundae Saturday night by delivering an American Record in the 400 free relay to end the final night of competition at the 2018 ACC championships. Their time of 2:45.69 took down the previous American Record of 2:47.02 that the Texas Longhorns set in 2009 during the so-called “supersuit” era.

As far as we can tell, that was the last remaining American Record from the days of those now-banned suits, with the next-oldest record being the 200 free relay mark set by Stanford in 2011.

First, a bearded Held led off with a 41.45, just a hair off of his time in the individual 100 free earlier tonight, and built a body length by the time he came out of his last turn. Ress blasted an incredibly rare sub-41 split (40.87), then Molacek turned in a 41.71 that would’ve been the fastest time on any other team in the field. Finally, Stewart, hitherto primarily known for his backstroke prowess, kicked almost to the 15m mark on each turn to deliver a 41.66 anchor leg.

That’s now the 2nd-fastest time ever in the event, ranking only behind the 2:45.39 the Texas Longhorns recorded at last year’s NCAA championship meet. That relay’s time doesn’t count as an American Record, because it included Joe Schooling, who represents Singapore internationally. NC State is also the 2nd team ever to break 2:46, as the longstanding record that went down last March was a 2:46.03 that Auburn swam in 2009.

NC State will get another go at that NCAA and US Open record at next month’s NCAA championships.