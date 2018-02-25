Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Adam Peaty is Skeptical

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From great swim relatives to Caeleb Dressel’s key to success, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
She thought she could, so she did! https://t.co/MXnCyFK5Uj
— Elizabeth Eastin (@lizeastin) February 25, 2018
Shoutout to all the swim moms out there.
#9
And BOOM goes the dynamite https://t.co/sSPSYK9AFN
— Michael Ledecky (@mdledecky) February 24, 2018
We hope all swim brothers take note of Michael Ledecky.
#8
Who else wants to see @RowdyGaines commenting at the next Winter Olympics?? Missing the enthusiasm.
— Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) February 25, 2018
We do, obviously.
#7
Poll: more impressive Olympian with a surname starting L-E-D-E-C-K?
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 24, 2018
Only a 2-sport gold medalist could make this choice even remotely hard for us.
#6
17, 39, 1:29
Think about it.#NCAAswimming2018
27 days
MSP
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) February 24, 2018
Oh, we’re thinking about it.
#5
Michael Phelps medals (28, 23 gold). USA Olympics team in Korea to date (21, 8 gold). Continually amazes me on MPs achievements in totality.
— David Schwab (@david_schwab) February 23, 2018
There is almost no Olympic stat that would make Michael Phelps seem less amazing.
#4
Pretty much the exact steps me n some teammates took in order to get good at swimming in high school 👇🏼 https://t.co/bCc2axSMRb
— Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) February 22, 2018
And got a little bit better than “good.”
#3
2 great [email protected] pic.twitter.com/8HmsJ1G4up
— Chase Kalisz (@chasekalisz) February 22, 2018
Floyd and Jack, BFFs.
#2
Success doesn’t lead to happiness, happiness leads to success
— Caeleb Dressel (@caelebdressel) February 22, 2018
Words of wisdom from one of the happiest swimmers alive, presumably.
#1
pic.twitter.com/Ihd0tOI7LZ
— Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) February 20, 2018
Best use of this GIF… ever?
Yeah, I think Peaty has earned the right to be skeptical in the 100 breast. My guess is that CD could do a 58.- 100 breast. Certainly world class, but not close to Peaty. Would love to see them race at worlds
That response by Peaty is not only warranted but hilarious. I would love to see that race, but Peaty definitely has it.
In all honesty, that comparison was good until it compared Dressels speed into the wall to peatys, because obvious the speed at the end of a lcm lap is comparable to the speed at the end of a scm lap.