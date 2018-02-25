Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Adam Peaty is Skeptical

February 25th, 2018 News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From great swim relatives to Caeleb Dressel’s key to success, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Shoutout to all the swim moms out there.

#9

We hope all swim brothers take note of Michael Ledecky.

#8

We do, obviously.

#7

Only a 2-sport gold medalist could make this choice even remotely hard for us.

#6

Oh, we’re thinking about it.

#5

There is almost no Olympic stat that would make Michael Phelps seem less amazing.

#4

And got a little bit better than “good.”

#3

Floyd and Jack, BFFs.

#2

Words of wisdom from one of the happiest swimmers alive, presumably.

#1

Best use of this GIF… ever?

6 Comments on "Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Adam Peaty is Skeptical"

Horninco

Yeah, I think Peaty has earned the right to be skeptical in the 100 breast. My guess is that CD could do a 58.- 100 breast. Certainly world class, but not close to Peaty. Would love to see them race at worlds

7 hours ago
dmswim

That response by Peaty is not only warranted but hilarious. I would love to see that race, but Peaty definitely has it.

7 hours ago
IM FAN

In all honesty, that comparison was good until it compared Dressels speed into the wall to peatys, because obvious the speed at the end of a lcm lap is comparable to the speed at the end of a scm lap.

7 hours ago