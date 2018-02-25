Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Adam Peaty is Skeptical

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From great swim relatives to Caeleb Dressel’s key to success, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

She thought she could, so she did! https://t.co/MXnCyFK5Uj — Elizabeth Eastin (@lizeastin) February 25, 2018

Shoutout to all the swim moms out there.

#9

And BOOM goes the dynamite https://t.co/sSPSYK9AFN — Michael Ledecky (@mdledecky) February 24, 2018

We hope all swim brothers take note of Michael Ledecky.

#8

Who else wants to see @RowdyGaines commenting at the next Winter Olympics?? Missing the enthusiasm. — Bruno Fratus (@BFratus) February 25, 2018

We do, obviously.

#7

Poll: more impressive Olympian with a surname starting L-E-D-E-C-K? — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 24, 2018

Only a 2-sport gold medalist could make this choice even remotely hard for us.

#6

17, 39, 1:29

Think about it.#NCAAswimming2018

27 days

MSP — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) February 24, 2018

Oh, we’re thinking about it.

#5

Michael Phelps medals (28, 23 gold). USA Olympics team in Korea to date (21, 8 gold). Continually amazes me on MPs achievements in totality. — David Schwab (@david_schwab) February 23, 2018

There is almost no Olympic stat that would make Michael Phelps seem less amazing.

#4

Pretty much the exact steps me n some teammates took in order to get good at swimming in high school 👇🏼 https://t.co/bCc2axSMRb — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) February 22, 2018

And got a little bit better than “good.”

#3

Floyd and Jack, BFFs.

#2

Success doesn’t lead to happiness, happiness leads to success — Caeleb Dressel (@caelebdressel) February 22, 2018

Words of wisdom from one of the happiest swimmers alive, presumably.

#1

Best use of this GIF… ever?