2018 ACC Men’s Champs: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2018 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 21st to Saturday, February 24th | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Wednesday, February 21st to Saturday, February 24th | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results) fix

NC State Wolfpack (results) fix Psych Sheet: here

here Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Championship Central: here

Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

The final morning of competition of the 2018 ACC championships is done, and as expected, NC State and Louisville solidified their 1st and 2nd places finishes with eight and six A-finalists, respectively.

Virginia also locked down six A-final spots, along with another seven B-final spots, and is now projected to score approximately 265 points across those four events. Those points, plus an anticipated strong showing in the 1650 timed finals that start later this afternoon, mean that the Cavaliers now have a very strong chance to pass both Florida State and Notre Dame for 3rd place in the overall team standings. Interestingly enough, Florida State’s only two A-finalists came in the 100 free, and Virginia put two A-finalists into every event besides the 100 free.

Further down the standings, Boston College got a sole swimmer into the C-final of the 200 fly, only the second individual scoring opportunity the Eagles have had so far this meet.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).

For our “prelims point estimate”, we project the estimated points based on the average score that will be earned by a swimmer in each final, rather than the actual prelims placing.

200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Total Estimated Day 4 Points* NC State 2/2/0 4/1/1 0/1/0 2/0/0 8/4/1 272 Virginia 2/2/0 0/4/0 2/1/1 2/0/0 6/7/1 265 Louisville 1/1/0 1/0/0 2/1/1 2/2/0 6/4/1 220 Notre Dame 2/0/3 1/1/1 0/1/2 1/1/1 4/3/8 186 Georgia Tech 1/0/0 0/0/1 2/0/2 1/1/2 4/1/5 142 Florida State 0/1/1 2/0/3 0/1/1 0/1/0 2/3/4 115 Duke 0/1/1 0/2/0 1/0/0 0/0/1 1/3/2 80 UNC 0/0/2 0/0/0 1/1/0 0/0/2 1/1/4 60 Virginia Tech 0/1/0 0/0/2 0/1/0 0/1/1 0/3/3 59 Pittsburgh 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/1 0/2/0 0/3/2 54 Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/1 5

*not including 1650 or 400 free relay