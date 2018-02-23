Jake Armstrong: From Linebacker to 2x Big 12 Champion (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 100 BREAST:
- Big 12 Meet Record: 51.15, Will Licon (Texas), 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 51.74
- 2017 NCAA Invite Time: 52.62
- GOLD: Jake Armstrong, West Virginia, 52.59
- SILVER: Tristen Disibio, West Virginia, 52.75
- BRONZE: Casey Melzer, Texas, 52.97
West Virginia went 1-2 with Jake Armstrong and Tristen Disibio. Armstrong was about half a second shy of his lifetime best 52.11 from prelims, but still managed to hold off Disibio. Texas’ Casey Melzer dipped below 53 second for the first time to take bronze, while teammate Austin Temple was 4th in 53.60.
