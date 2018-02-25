Evie Pfeifer: “I Didn’t Really Know What to Expect, We Lifted Monday”

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE:

  • Big 12 Meet Record: 16:00.70, Maureen McLaine (Texas A&M), 2012
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:53.50
  • 2017 NCAA Invite Time: 16:16.41
  1. GOLD: Evie Pfeifer, Texas, 16:05.07
  2. SILVER: Jenny Nusbaum, Kansas, 16:43.33
  3. BRONZE: Nika Fellows, Kansas, 16:48.13

Texas’ Pfeifer completed the distance sweep, winning her 3rd event of the meet as she lapped the field. That took 8 seconds off her former lifetime best. Kansas rounded out the top 3 with Nusbaum and Fellows. Teammate Crissie Blomquist (16:49.38) held off a late charge from TCU’s Katie Woods (16:49.63) for 4th place.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Evie Pfeifer: “I Didn’t Really Know What to Expect, We Lifted Monday”"

newest oldest most voted
Coach

Note to self : lift Monday

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
MrBriefStroke

Right? I can’t stand comments like “oh we didn’t taper at all” or “we rested one day”. Lift Mondays!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »