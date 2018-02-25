Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE:
- Big 12 Meet Record: 16:00.70, Maureen McLaine (Texas A&M), 2012
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:53.50
- 2017 NCAA Invite Time: 16:16.41
- GOLD: Evie Pfeifer, Texas, 16:05.07
- SILVER: Jenny Nusbaum, Kansas, 16:43.33
- BRONZE: Nika Fellows, Kansas, 16:48.13
Texas’ Pfeifer completed the distance sweep, winning her 3rd event of the meet as she lapped the field. That took 8 seconds off her former lifetime best. Kansas rounded out the top 3 with Nusbaum and Fellows. Teammate Crissie Blomquist (16:49.38) held off a late charge from TCU’s Katie Woods (16:49.63) for 4th place.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Evie Pfeifer: “I Didn’t Really Know What to Expect, We Lifted Monday”"
Note to self : lift Monday
Right? I can’t stand comments like “oh we didn’t taper at all” or “we rested one day”. Lift Mondays!