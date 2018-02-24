Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 200 FREE:
- Big 12 Meet Record: 1:43.43, Karlee Bispo (Texas), 2011
- NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:43.30
- 2017 NCAA Invite Time: 1:45.44
- GOLD: Quinn Carrozza, Texas, 1:44.41
- SILVER: Nora McCullagh, Texas, 1:46.54
- BRONZE: Giselle Gursoy, West Virginia, 1:47.39
Texas’ Quinn Carrozza was already leading by a second when she flipped at 50.44 halfway, extending her lead to 2 seconds to take the gold. Nora McCullagh followed to give the Horns the 1-2 punch, while West Virgnia’s Giselle Gusroy rounded out the top 3. Kansas teammates Jenny Nusbaum (1:47.92) and Lauryn Parrish (1:48.84) each earned a spot in the top 5.
1 Comment on "Quinn Carrozza: “We’re Going to Put on a Show at NCAA’s” (Video)"
Great to see Quinn bounce back this year. She’s been kicking butt!