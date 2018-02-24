Ella Eastin Blasts 1:49.5 200 Fly; Breaks 9-Year-Old NCAA, American Record

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford’s Ella Eastin put on a show on the final night of competition at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships. Eastin dominated the 200 fly, taking down the American and NCAA Records in the process. She flipped in a quick 53.51 as she trailed USC’s Louise Hansson, who was out in a blistering 51.81. Eastin outsplit her by a full 2 and a half seconds on the final 50 alone, however, finishing with a big margin of victory.

Eastin’s Splits By 50:

  • 1st 50 split- 25.27
  • 2nd 50 split- 28.24
  • 3rd 50 split- 27.87
  • 4th 50 split- 28.13
  • Final time- 1:49.59

Eastin’s Splits By 100:

  • 1st 100 split- 53.51
  • 2nd 100 split- 56.00
  • Final time- 1:49.59

With her swim tonight, Eastin is now the first and only women to break 1:50 in a textile suit. That was a lifetime best by a second and a half, and over a second and a half faster than anyone else in the field tonight. USC’s Hansson, who put up a 1:51.13 for 2nd place, had the 9th fastest performance in history and is now the 5th fastest performer ever in the event.

ALL-TIME TOP TEN PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ella Eastin 1:49.51
2 Elaine Breeden 1:49.92
3 Kelsi Worrell 1:50.61
4 Katinka Hosszu 1:51.02
5 Louise Hansson 1:51.13
6 Kathleen Hersey 1:51.18
7 Mary Descenza 1:51.28
8 Katie Drabot 1:51.74
9 Natalie Coughlin 1:51.91
10 Christina Bechtel 1:52.08

ALL-TIME TOP TEN PERFORMANCES: WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ella Eastin 1:49.51
2 Elaine Breeden 1:49.92
3 Kelsi Worrell 1:50.61
4 Kelsi Worrell 1:50.96
5 Katinka Hosszu 1:51.02
6 Katinka Hosszu 1:51.03
7 Ella Eastin 1:51.04
8 Kelsi Worrell 1:51.11
9 Louise Hansson 1:51.13
10 Kathleen Hersey 1:51.18

In This Story

Leave a Reply

13 Comments on "Ella Eastin Blasts 1:49.5 200 Fly; Breaks 9-Year-Old NCAA, American Record"

newest oldest most voted
samuel huntington

wow, wow, wow. totally unexpected by Ella. amazing swim.

and what a gutsy swim by Hansson. what a race.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
ADSF

Thanks to Hansson actually that took it out so fast. Easton did a great job to stay relaxed and brought it home. Congratulation!

Drabot also has been consistent it 1:51-1:52 range. Hopefully, she can bring it down to 1:50s at NCAA.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Frequent flyer

Unbelievably fast!!!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
USA USA USA

How long has the record been held by a Stanford swimmer?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Lauren Neidigh

Here’s the 2009 release from Breeden’s swim: http://pac-12.com/article/2009/02/28/elaine-breeden-sets-american-us-open-and-ncaa-record-200-fly-carmen-stellar-wins

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Lauren Neidigh

The NCAA Record before Breeden broke it was Coughlin’s from 2002. The American Record before Breeden was set by Mary Descenza (Georgia). So they’ve owned it since 2009 Pac-12s.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should cheer for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her M.A. in …

Read More »