2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (1x) (results)
Stanford’s Ella Eastin put on a show on the final night of competition at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships. Eastin dominated the 200 fly, taking down the American and NCAA Records in the process. She flipped in a quick 53.51 as she trailed USC’s Louise Hansson, who was out in a blistering 51.81. Eastin outsplit her by a full 2 and a half seconds on the final 50 alone, however, finishing with a big margin of victory.
Eastin’s Splits By 50:
- 1st 50 split- 25.27
- 2nd 50 split- 28.24
- 3rd 50 split- 27.87
- 4th 50 split- 28.13
- Final time- 1:49.59
Eastin’s Splits By 100:
- 1st 100 split- 53.51
- 2nd 100 split- 56.00
- Final time- 1:49.59
With her swim tonight, Eastin is now the first and only women to break 1:50 in a textile suit. That was a lifetime best by a second and a half, and over a second and a half faster than anyone else in the field tonight. USC’s Hansson, who put up a 1:51.13 for 2nd place, had the 9th fastest performance in history and is now the 5th fastest performer ever in the event.
ALL-TIME TOP TEN PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 200 FLY
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ella Eastin
|1:49.51
|2
|Elaine Breeden
|1:49.92
|3
|Kelsi Worrell
|1:50.61
|4
|Katinka Hosszu
|1:51.02
|5
|Louise Hansson
|1:51.13
|6
|Kathleen Hersey
|1:51.18
|7
|Mary Descenza
|1:51.28
|8
|Katie Drabot
|1:51.74
|9
|Natalie Coughlin
|1:51.91
|10
|Christina Bechtel
|1:52.08
ALL-TIME TOP TEN PERFORMANCES: WOMEN’S 200 FLY
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ella Eastin
|1:49.51
|2
|Elaine Breeden
|1:49.92
|3
|Kelsi Worrell
|1:50.61
|4
|Kelsi Worrell
|1:50.96
|5
|Katinka Hosszu
|1:51.02
|6
|Katinka Hosszu
|1:51.03
|7
|Ella Eastin
|1:51.04
|8
|Kelsi Worrell
|1:51.11
|9
|Louise Hansson
|1:51.13
|10
|Kathleen Hersey
|1:51.18
13 Comments on "Ella Eastin Blasts 1:49.5 200 Fly; Breaks 9-Year-Old NCAA, American Record"
wow, wow, wow. totally unexpected by Ella. amazing swim.
and what a gutsy swim by Hansson. what a race.
Thanks to Hansson actually that took it out so fast. Easton did a great job to stay relaxed and brought it home. Congratulation!
Drabot also has been consistent it 1:51-1:52 range. Hopefully, she can bring it down to 1:50s at NCAA.
Unbelievably fast!!!
How long has the record been held by a Stanford swimmer?
Here’s the 2009 release from Breeden’s swim: http://pac-12.com/article/2009/02/28/elaine-breeden-sets-american-us-open-and-ncaa-record-200-fly-carmen-stellar-wins
The NCAA Record before Breeden broke it was Coughlin’s from 2002. The American Record before Breeden was set by Mary Descenza (Georgia). So they’ve owned it since 2009 Pac-12s.