Ella Eastin Blasts 1:49.5 200 Fly; Breaks 9-Year-Old NCAA, American Record

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford’s Ella Eastin put on a show on the final night of competition at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships. Eastin dominated the 200 fly, taking down the American and NCAA Records in the process. She flipped in a quick 53.51 as she trailed USC’s Louise Hansson, who was out in a blistering 51.81. Eastin outsplit her by a full 2 and a half seconds on the final 50 alone, however, finishing with a big margin of victory.

Eastin’s Splits By 50:

1st 50 split- 25.27

2nd 50 split- 28.24

3rd 50 split- 27.87

4th 50 split- 28.13

Final time- 1:49.59

Eastin’s Splits By 100:

1st 100 split- 53.51

2nd 100 split- 56.00

Final time- 1:49.59

With her swim tonight, Eastin is now the first and only women to break 1:50 in a textile suit. That was a lifetime best by a second and a half, and over a second and a half faster than anyone else in the field tonight. USC’s Hansson, who put up a 1:51.13 for 2nd place, had the 9th fastest performance in history and is now the 5th fastest performer ever in the event.

ALL-TIME TOP TEN PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 200 FLY

Place Swimmer Time 1 Ella Eastin 1:49.51 2 Elaine Breeden 1:49.92 3 Kelsi Worrell 1:50.61 4 Katinka Hosszu 1:51.02 5 Louise Hansson 1:51.13 6 Kathleen Hersey 1:51.18 7 Mary Descenza 1:51.28 8 Katie Drabot 1:51.74 9 Natalie Coughlin 1:51.91 10 Christina Bechtel 1:52.08

ALL-TIME TOP TEN PERFORMANCES: WOMEN’S 200 FLY