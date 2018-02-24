2018 Mizzou Last Chance Meet
- February 24th-25th, 2018
- SCY (25y) course
- University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 Mizzou NCAA Qualifier”
It took most of the day for big movement to happen, but at the end of the finals session at the Missouri qualifier, 3 swimmers posted times that are likely to earn them invites to the upcoming NCAA Championships.
Highlight Swims:
- Nebraska’s Autumn Haebig swam a 52.29 in finals of the women’s 100 back. That moves her all the way up to a 29th-place ranking nationally in the event, which should be enough to hold her in an NCAA Championship qualifying position through the conclusion of this weekend’s last chance meets. After 4 straight seasons of qualifying only divers for the NCAA Championships, Haebig will be Nebraska’s first swimming qualifier for the meet since 2013.
- Missouri sophomore Daniel Hein improved his time in the 100 back prelims slightly from 46.41 to 46.34, but that wouldn’t have been enough to qualify alone. However, in finals, he dropped the time down to 46.07, which ties him for 25th with results from the Big Ten and Pac-12 yet to be added to the database. His time would have qualified by two-tenths last year, but this year it’s going to be very close.
- His teammate Jordan O’Brien made an ever-so-slight, but significant, improvement in his 100 breast time. He swam a 52.82 on Saturday, which jumped him from 32nd to 26th nationally. He’s still in a tough spot with Big Ten and Pac-12 times yet to be added to the NCAA database, but he did improve his chances. If he swims a time trial on Sunday and can knock even another tenth from his time, that would jump him another 4 spots and improve his chances.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Nebraska (Probably) Gets First NCAA Swimming Qualifier Since 2013"
Is Nebraska still Division I?
I said it when she committed and I’ll say it again now: Autumn Haebig is a program-changer for Nebraska.
potentially*