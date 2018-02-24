Kathleen Baker Posts 3rd Fastest 200 Back Ever with 1:48.2

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington saw reigning NCAA champion Kathleen Baker of Cal step up for one of her signature events: the 200 back. Baker turned in a new best time, taking down her own Pac-12 Meet Record by 6 hundredths as she hit the wall in 1:48.27. She finished over a second ahead of the field, as Stanford’s Janet Hu, who narrowly topped Baker in the 100 back, took 2nd tonight in 1:49.49.

Baker’s Splits By 50:

1st 50 split- 25.26

2nd 50 split- 27.26

3rd 50 split- 27.48

4th 50 split- 28.27

Final time- 1:48.27

Baker’s Splits By 100:

1st 100 split- 52.52

2nd 100 split- 55.75

Final time- 1:48.27

Baker’s swim tonight marked the 3rd fastest performance of all time. The only swimmers to have gone faster are former Cal swimmers Elizabeth Pelton, the American Record holder, and Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin. Baker now owns 3 of the top 10 all-time performances, with her 1:48.33 from last season’s Pac-12 sitting at #4. Her swim from last season’s NCAAs is #8. Cal now owns 9 of the top 10 performances in the event.

ALL-TIME TOP TEN PERFORMERS: WOMEN’S 200 BACK

Place Swimmer Time 1 Elizabeth Pelton 1:47.84 2 Missy Franklin 1:47.91 3 Kathleen Baker 1:48.27 4 Gemma Spofforth 1:48.34 5 Alexia Zevnik 1:49.09 6 Courtney Bartholomew 1:49.35 7 Janet Hu 1:49.36 8 Natalie Coughlin 1:49.52 9 Beata Nelson 1:49.59 10 Asia Seidt 1:49.63

ALL-TIME TOP TEN PERFORMANCES: WOMEN’S 200 BACK