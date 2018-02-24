2018 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap; Jackson Pops 41.2 100 Free

2018 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)

NCAA Qualifying

We’re back with the final night of competition at the 2018 Big 12 Championships in Austin, Texas. Swimmers are set to compete individually in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. We’ll also see finals of the 400 free relay and platform diving. One of the swimmers to look out for is Texas’ Tate Jackson, who took down the Meet Record in the 100 free this morning and will battle with All-American teammate Brett Ringgold for the gold. Similarly, after top seed Rebecca Millard set the Meet Record this morning, we’ll see her battle with teammate Claire Adams for the 100 free title.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

Big 12 Meet Record: 1:51.11, Tasija Karosas (Texas), 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.99

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.00

Texas’ Carrozza clipped her best time by hundredths tonight to pick up her 2nd win in as many days. Teammate Kaitlin Harty was in 2nd through the halfway mark at 55.75, but fell slightly off the pace as she finished 4th in 1:56.39. West Virginia’s Currat came home in 29.58 to take the silver, while Kansas’ Amato-Hanner used her speed on the 3rd 50 to clip Harty for bronze.

MEN’S 200 BACK:

Big 12 Meet Record: 1:39.70, Jack Conger (Texas), 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.66

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 1:41.74

Texas’ Harty jumped out to the early lead in 48.35, with Katz just hundredths behind and Roberts trailing by a few tenths. Katz took over the lead on the 3rd 50 and came home in 25.08 to build his lead into the finish. Roberts pulled even with Harty going into the last 50 yards and outpaced Harty by a full second down the final stretch for silver. Another Longhorn, Jeff Newkirk, clipped his best time as he took 4th in 1:42.02.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

Big 12 Meet Record: 47.65, Rebecca Millard (Texas), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.53

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 48.62

Texas’ Millard flipped ahead on the front-half with a 22.75 to Adams’ 22.95. Adams started to close the gap on the 3rd 25 and outsplit Millard by about half a second down the final pool length to win in Meet Record-setting time. Millard was just a couple of tenths shy of her prelims time and former Meet Record. Longhorns Hansen and Anelise Diener battled for bronze, with Hansen clipping Diener (47.41) by hundredths at the finish after they were neck-and-neck the whole way through.

MEN’S 100 FREE:

Big 12 Meet Record: 41.42, Tate Jackson (Texas), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 42.11

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 42.76

Texas’ Jackson blew away the field as he improved on his Meet Record and Big 12 Record from this morning. He flipped in 19.75 ahead of Riggold’s 19.79, distancing himself from Ringgold through the back half as he touched in 41.27. That makes him the 9th fastest performer ever in the event, moving ahead of Matt Grevers (41.35).

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE:

Big 12 Meet Record: 16:00.70, Maureen McLaine (Texas A&M), 2012

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:53.50

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 16:16.41

Texas’ Pfeifer completed the distance sweep, winning her 3rd event of the meet as she lapped the field. That took 8 seconds off her former lifetime best. Kansas rounded out the top 3 with Nusbaum and Fellows. Teammate Crissie Blomquist (16:49.38) held off a late charge from TCU’s Katie Woods (16:49.63) for 4th place.

MEN’S 1650 FREE:

Big 12 Meet Record: 14:31.29, Clark Smith (Texas), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:40.75

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 14:56.84

Texas’ Yeager made a 7 second drop to dominate the race and should be safely qualified for the NCAA meet with his time tonight. The Texas freshmen went 1-2 in both distance events at this meet, as teammate Larson swam to 2nd in a new personal best.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

Big 12 Meet Record: 2:05.25, Laura Sogar (Texas), 2013

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:07.18

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 2:10.55

Texas’ Lohman posted her first ever sub-2:10 swim, clocking a lifetime ebest for the first time since 2013 per the USA Swimming database. Anderson once again came in behind her for a Texas 1-2 finish, touching about a half second shy of her best. West Virginia’s Harris made her move on the 3rd 50 and held off Kansas’ Haley Downey (2:13.50) for bronze.

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

Big 12 Meet Record: 1:49.89, Will Licon (Texas), 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.94

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.54

West Virginia pulled off a sweep of the breaststrokes, with Disibio and Armstrong both making the top 3 again. Texas’ Sam Stewart and Melzer took it out with leading splits of 54.12 and 54.88 respectively, but the Mountaineers closed in one them on the back half. Disibio outsplit Melzer by a second down the final stretch to out-touch Melzer at the finish. Stewart fell off the pace on the final 50, with Armstrong running him down as Stewart wound up 4th in 1:57.83.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

Big 12 Meet Record: 1:53.66, Cammile Adams (Texas A&M), 2011

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.80

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 1:56.60

Texas’ Case jumped to the early lead in 54.45, holding off teammate Rule on the back half. West Virginia’s Bullock was up with them at the 100-yard mark, but fell off their pace. Bullock should still be safely qualified for NCAAs since she put up a 1:54.13 in a 200 fly time trial to kick off the meet.

MEN’S 200 FLY:

Big 12 Meet Record: 1:39.17, Jack Conger (Texas), 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.44

2017 NCAA Invite Time: 1:43.09

Texas’ Schooling led the pack by a second and a half with a 47.48 on the front half. He held steady through the 150-yard mark, but Schooling started to fade with a 28.18 on the last 50. West Virginia’s Dixon nearly closed the gap. He trailed by nearly 2 seconds at the 150, but chased after Schooling with a 26.69 final split. Dixon’s time was a new best by a second and puts him half a second under the 2017 NCAA invite time.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY:

Big 12 Meet Record: 3:13.16, Texas, 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:15.43

GOLD: Texas, 3:11.72 SILVER: West Virginia, 3:20.12 BRONZE: Iowa State, 3:21.57

Anelise Diener got the ball rolling with a 49.28 to give the Longhorns an immediate lead. 100 free champ Claire Adams took on the 2nd leg, blowing away the field in 46.99. Brooke Hansen and Rebecca Millard finished things off, with Hansen putting up a 48.05 on the 3rd leg and Millard anchoring in 47.40. At the touch, they took nearly a second and a half off the old meet Record.

FINAL WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES:

1. University of Texas 740 2. West Virginia University 487.5 3. University of Kansas 425.5 4. Iowa State University 360 5. Texas Christian University 315

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY:

Big 12 Meet Record: 2:48.66, Texas, 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:52.10

GOLD: Texas, 2:48.35 SILVER: West Virginia, 2:54.30 BRONZE: TCU, 3:02.41

Townley Haas led things off for Texas, touching in 42.89 ahead of West Virginia’s Merwane Elmerini (43.24). Brett Ringgold put up a 41.23 on the 2nd leg, handing off to Jeff Newkirk (42.75). Tate Jackson closed in 41.48 as they took down the Meet Record. Notably absent from the lineup tonight was Joseph Schooling.

FINAL MEN’S TEAM SCORES:

1. University of Texas 760 2. West Virginia University 654 3. Texas Christian University 471