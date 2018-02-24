Jonathan Robert’s Builds on Successes Before Final NCAA’s (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 400 IM:

  • Big 12 Meet Record: 3:40.26, Jonathan Roberts (Texas), 2017
  • NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:39.95
  • 2017 NCAA Invite Time: 3:44.92
  1. GOLD: Jonathan Roberts, Texas, 3:43.72
  2. SILVER: Sam Stewart, Texas, 3:44.93
  3. BRONZE: Ryan Harty. Texas, 3:46.45

Texas’ Jonathan Roberts led from start to finish here, outpacing teammate Sam Stewart to win by a second. Fellow Longhorn Ryan Harty trailed Stewart by tenths after the back leg, but started to fall back on breaststroke as he settled for bronze. West Virginia’s Nate Carr (3:48.06) and Texas’ JohnThomas Larson (3:49.97) joined them in breaking 3:50.

