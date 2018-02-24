2018 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2018 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)

Live results

NCAA Qualifying

Live Video

Championship Central

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

NCAA “A”: 1:50.99

NCAA “B”: 1:59.19

American: 1:47.84 3/21/2013 Elizabeth Pelton, California

US Open: 1:47.84 3/21/2013 Elizabeth Pelton, California

NCAA D1: 1:47.84 3/21/2013 Elizabeth Pelton, California

Conference: 1:49.91 3/18/2017 Tasija Karosas, Texas

Meet: 1:51.11 2/25/2017 Tasija Karosas, Texas

Pool: 1:49.18 Missy Franklin

2017 Invited: 1:54.00

Quinn Carrozza, Texas: 1:53.71 Kaitlin Harty, Texas: 1:56.00 Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Kansas: 1:57.27 Amelie Currat, WVU – 1:57.39 Lauryn Parrish, Kansas – 1:57.92 Maxine Wolters, Texas – 1:58.36 Ally Vannetta, WVU – 1:59.60 Maggie Miller, WVU – 2:00.19

Texas’s Quinn Carrozza dipped under last year’s NCAA invitation time to hit the top slot in prelims with an easy 1:53.71. Her splits (26.42/28.53/29.29/29.47) indicate that she’s leaving something in the tank for tonight. Her teammate Kaitlin Harty finished next, over two seconds behind with 1:56.00.

Kansas sophomore and Omaha native Elizabeth Amato-Hanner was third with 1:57.27, followed by WVU’s Amelie Currat in 1:57.39.

Lauryn Parrish, Maxine Wolters, Ally Vannetta, and Maggie Miller will round out tonight’s A final.

Men’s 200 Back – Prelims

NCAA “A”: 1:39.66

NCAA “B”: 1:46.39

American: 1:35.73 3/26/2016 Ryan Murphy, California

US Open: 1:35.73 3/26/2016 Ryan Murphy, California

NCAA D1: 1:35.73 3/26/2016 Ryan Murphy, California

Conference: 1:37.24 3/25/2017 John Shebat, Texas

Meet: 1:39.70 2/28/2015 Jack Conger, Texas

Pool: 1:37.35 Ryan Murphy

2017 Invited: 1:41.74

John Shebat, Texas – 1:41.54 Austin Katz, Texas – 1:41.86 Ryan Harty, Texas – 1:42.04 Jeff Newkirk, Texas – 1:42.75 Josh Artmann, Texas – 1:44.22 Jonathan Roberts, Texas – 1:45.37 Trayton Saladin, WVU – 1:46.60 Radu Duican, TCU – 1:48.05

Texas annihilated the prelims of the 200 back, finishing with the top six swimmers. Leading the way was junior John Shebat, the runner-up in this event and the 100 back last year, with 1:41.54. That time is .2 under last year’s NCAA invitation time.

Austin Katz (1:41.86), Ryan Harty (1:42.04), Jeff Newkirk (1:42.75), Josh Artmann (1:44.22), and Jonathan Roberts (1:45.37) filled out the next five slots for Texas. It’s worth noting that both Ryan Harty and his sister Kaitlin hit the top three in their events this morning.

Trayton Saladin of WVU and Radu Duican of TCU will round out the final.

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

NCAA “A”: 47.53

NCAA “B”: 49.99

American: 45.56 3/18/2017 Simone Manuel, Stanford

US Open: 45.56 3/18/2017 Simone Manuel, Stanford

NCAA D1: 45.56 3/18/2017 Simone Manuel, Stanford

Conference: 47.35 2/23/2008 Triin Aljand, Texas A & M

Meet: 47.74 2/27/2010 Julia Wilkinson, Texas A&M

Pool: 46.47 Abbey Weitzeil

2017 Invited: 48.62

Rebecca Millard, Texas – 47.65 Claire Adams, Texas – 47.70 Anelise Diener, Texas – 49.25 Brooke Hansen, Texas – 49.67 Nora McCullagh, Texas – 49.77 Laura Miksch, Iowa State – 49.81 Claire Munster, TCU – 50.42 Julia Nilton, WVU – 50.52

Rebecca Millard of Texas broke the Big 12 meet record in this morning’s prelims heats, earning the top spot for tonight. Her 47.65 outswam Julia Wilkinson of Texas A&M’s 47.24 from 2010;it was just.09 off her own personal best from NCAAs last year and .24 off Karlee Bispo’s team record from 2012.

Senior Millard will have to fend off her sophomore teammate Claire Adams tonight, who also dipped under the meet record with her personal best 47.70, the 6th-fastest swim in Texas history.

Texas also had the next three finishers, Brooke Hansen, Nora McCullough, and Laura Miksch, while TCU placed Claire Munster and WVU placed Julia Nilton in tonight’s final.

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

NCAA “A”: 42.11

NCAA “B”: 44.29

American: 40.00 3/25/2017 Caeleb Dressel, Florida

US Open: 40.00 3/25/2017 Caeleb Dressel, Florida

NCAA D1: 40.00 3/25/2017 Caeleb Dressel, Florida

Conference: 41.49 3/28/2009 Jimmy Feigen, Texas

Meet: 41.92 2/28/2009 Dave Walters, Texas

Pool: 41.23 Ryan Hoffer

2017 Invited: 42.76

Tate Jackson, Texas – 41.42 Brett Ringgold, Texas – 41.89 Jeremy Nichols, Texas – 43.52 Merwane Elmerin, WVU – 43.79 Jacob Huerta, Texas – 43.88 Parker Neri, Texas – 44.07 Sam Kline, Texas – 44.11 Sam Neaville, WVU – 44.28

Tate Jackson put up a new conference record in this morning’s 100 free prelims, dropping a full second from his personal best time. His previous best was a 42.40 from last year’s Big 12s. Today’s swim, a huge 41.42, outdid Olympian Jimmy Feigen’s 2009 conference and Texas team record of 41.49 and blew Dave Walters’s meet record of 41.92 out of the water.

Jackson had a reaction time of .68, and splits of 19.91 and 21.51.

Jackson’s teammate Brett Ringgold was second with 41.89, also dipping under the meet record, and beating the NCAA A time by .22 seconds. Jeremy Nichols was third with 43.52.

WVU’s Merwane Elmerin has the men’s team’s highest prelims rank of the morning so far, finishing fourth with the fastest reaction time of the field (.65). He was 43.79.

Texas trio Jacob Huerta, Parker Neri, and Sam Kline will join WVU’s Sam Neaveill to round out the A final.

Women’s 200 Breast – Prelims

NCAA “A”: 2:07.18

NCAA “B”: 2:15.99

American: 2:03.18 3/18/2017 Lilly King, Indiana

US Open: 2:03.18 3/18/2017 Lilly King, Indiana

NCAA D1: 2:03.18 3/18/2017 Lilly King, Indiana

Conference: 2:05.04 1/12/2012 Laura Sogar, Texas

Meet: 2:05.25 3/2/2013 Laura Sogar, Texas

Pool: 2:05.04 Laura Sogar

2017 Invited: 2:10.55

Kennedy Lohman, Texas – 2:12.15 Emma Harris, WVU – 2:13.69 Haley Downey, Kansas – 2:15.32 Olivia Anderson, Texas – 2:15.62 Danica Delaquis, Iowa State – 2:16.56 Ashley Pollok, Texas – 2:17.64 Lauren Hallibur, TCU – 2:17.98 Lehr Thorson, Iowa State – 2:19.42

The women’s 200 breast has the most team variety of any of tonight’s finals so far, with three Texas swimmers, one WVU swimmer, one Kansas swimmer, two Iowa State swimmers, and one TCU swimmer.

Texas’s Kennedy Lohman will be the one to beat tonight, after qualifying first with 2:12.15. She will have to pick it up tonight to dip under last year’s invitation time, a 2:10.55. WVU’s Emma Harris has the top finish for her team so far this morning, coming up second with 2:13.69. Lohman, Harris, third-finisher Haley Downey (2:15.32) of Kansas, and fourth-place Olivia Anderson of Texas (2:15.62) all made it in under the NCAA B time.

Danica Delaquis, Ashley Pollok, Lauren Hallibur, and Lehr Thorson will round out tonight’s final.

Men’s 200 Breast – Prelims

NCAA “A”: 1:52.94

NCAA “B”: 1:59.79

American: 1:47.91 3/25/2017 Will Licon, Texas

US Open: 1:47.91 3/25/2017 Will Licon, Texas

NCAA D1: 1:47.91 3/25/2017 Will Licon, Texas

Conference: 1:47.91 3/25/2017 Will Licon, Texas

Meet: 1:49.89 2/25/2017 Will Licon, Texas

Pool: 1:48.66 Kevin Cordes

2017 Invited: 1:54.54

Casey Melzer, Texas – 1:55.80 Jared Butler, Texas – 1:55.88 Tristen Disibio, WVU – 1:57.66 Nate Carr, WVU – 1:59.46 Austin Temple, Texas – 1:59.64 Jake Armstrong, WVU – 1:59.99 Drew Riebel, WVU – 2:00.57 Arthur Cheng, Texas – 2:00.34

Longhorn Casey Melzer put up the top 200 breast time of the morning with 1:55.80, missing the invitation time from 2017 by about a second and a half. However, his splits (26.05/29.15/29.94/30.66) indicate that he can go faster tonight.

His teammate Jared Butler was close behind with 1:55.88 and will battle it out with Melzer tonight. Tristan Disibio of WVU was third with 1:57.66, followed by his teammate Nate Carr with 1:59.46.

Austin Temple, Jake Armstrong, Drew Riebel, and Arthur Cheng will also swim the championship final tonight.

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

NCAA “A”: 1:53.80

NCAA “B”: 1:59.59

American: 1:49.92 2/25/2009 Elaine Breeden, Stanford

US Open: 1:49.92 2/25/2009 Elaine Breeden, Stanford

NCAA D1: 1:49.92 2/25/2009 Elaine Breeden, Stanford

Conference: 1:51.18 3/21/2009 Kathleen Hersey, Texas

Meet: 1:53.66 2/26/2011 Cammile Adams, Texas A&M

Pool: 1:51.03 Katinka Hosszu

2017 Invited: 1:56.60

Remedy Rule, Texas – 1:55.79 Morgan Bullock, WVU – 1:56.77 Lauren Case, Texas – 1:57.72 Victoria Edwards, Texas – 1:58.26 Morgan Carr, WVU – 1:59.01 Ellie Flanagan, Kansas – 1:59.69 Catherine Maxey, TCU – 2:01.03 Mary Kate Luddy, Iowa State – 2:01.45

Remedy Rule of Texas came in a second under last year’s invitation time to post the top swim of the morning with 1:55.79. Second-place went to West Virginia’s Morgan Bullock with 1:56.77, followed by Texas’s Lauren Case in 1:57.72.

Texas freshman Victoria Edwards, Kansas freshman Ellie Flanagan, TCU’s Catherine Maxey, and Iowa State’s Mary Kate Luddy will also swim the championship final tonight.

Men’s 200 Fly – Prelims

NCAA “A”: 1:41.44

NCAA “B”: 1:47.99

American: 1:37.35 3/25/2017 Jack Conger, Texas

US Open: 1:37.35 3/25/2017 Jack Conger, Texas

NCAA D1: 1:37.35 3/25/2017 Jack Conger, Texas

Conference: 1:37.35 3/25/2017 Jack Conger, Texas

Meet: 1:39.17 2/25/2017 Jack Conger, Texas

Pool: 1:39.17 Jack Conger

2017 Invited: 1:43.25

David Dixon, WVU: 1:43.63 Sam Pomajevich, Texas: 1:44.74 Joseph Schooling, Texas: 1:45.90 Townley Haas, Texas: 1:45.94 Mason Tenney, Texas: 1:48.83 Matthew Spallas, TCU: 1:48.86 Dayne Odendaal, TCU: 1:49.22 Carlos Hunnicut, TCU: 1:49.47

West Virginia freshman David Dixon was the top qualifier this morning in the men’s 200 fly, posting 1:43.63 with splits of 22.97/26.47/26.98/27.21. This swim beat out his own school record by nearly two seconds.

Texas’s Sam Pomajevich was second with 1:44.74 (23.01/27.47/27.42.26.84), followed by Olympic gold medalist and NCAA defending runner-up in this event Joseph Schooling in 1:45.90 (23.46/26.77/27.44/28.23).

Texas Olympian Townley Haas was fourth in 1:45.94, followed by his teammate Mason Tenney and TCU trio Matthew Spallas, Dayne Odendaal, and Carlos Hunnicut.