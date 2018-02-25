Tate Jackson: “It All Kinda Just Came Together” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 100 FREE:
- Big 12 Meet Record:
41.42, Tate Jackson (Texas), 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 42.11
- 2017 NCAA Invite Time: 42.76
- GOLD: Tate Jackson, Texas, 41.27
- SILVER: Brett Ringgold, Texas, 42.06
- BRONZE: Merwane Elmerini, West Virginia, 43.36
Texas’ Jackson blew away the field as he improved on his Meet Record and Big 12 Record from this morning. He flipped in 19.75 ahead of Riggold’s 19.79, distancing himself from Ringgold through the back half as he touched in 41.27. That makes him the 9th fastest performer ever in the event, moving ahead of Matt Grevers (41.35).
