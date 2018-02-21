West Virginia’s Bullock Drops 1:54.1 200 Fly at Big 12 Time Trials

2018 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)

There were several standout swims this morning in Austin during a time trials session before tonight’s relay events at the 2018 Big 12 Championships.

Perhaps the biggest swim came from West Virginia sophomore Morgan Bullock, who raced to a new school record 1:54.13 in the 200 fly. Not only is that time a new best by almost five seconds (she was 1:58.78 at Big 12’s as a freshman last year), but her time ranks her 13th in Division I this year. With most of D1 women’s conference championships concluded, Bullock looks to have punched a ticket to NCAAs in this event.

Even further, her time of 1:54.13 would have made the 2017 NCAA A final had she swum that time in prelims last March.

WVU had a lot to be excited about this morning. Besides Bullock’s swim, junior Emma Harris posted a time of 2:10.14 in the 200 breast, which took over two seconds off of her personal best 2:12.37 which stood as the old program record.

Several Texas swimmers competed in morning time trials as well.

TEXAS TIME TRIAL RESULTS