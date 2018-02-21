West Virginia’s Bullock Drops 1:54.1 200 Fly at Big 12 Time Trials

2018 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas men (21x) & Texas women (5x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
There were several standout swims this morning in Austin during a time trials session before tonight’s relay events at the 2018 Big 12 Championships.
Perhaps the biggest swim came from West Virginia sophomore Morgan Bullock, who raced to a new school record 1:54.13 in the 200 fly. Not only is that time a new best by almost five seconds (she was 1:58.78 at Big 12’s as a freshman last year), but her time ranks her 13th in Division I this year. With most of D1 women’s conference championships concluded, Bullock looks to have punched a ticket to NCAAs in this event.
Even further, her time of 1:54.13 would have made the 2017 NCAA A final had she swum that time in prelims last March.
WVU had a lot to be excited about this morning. Besides Bullock’s swim, junior Emma Harris posted a time of 2:10.14 in the 200 breast, which took over two seconds off of her personal best 2:12.37 which stood as the old program record.
Several Texas swimmers competed in morning time trials as well.
TEXAS TIME TRIAL RESULTS
- Sam Pomajevich swam a 1:35.38 in the 200 free, a bit off of his season and lifetime best 1:34.26.
- Jared Butler was 53.73 in the 100 breast, a best time by just over a tenth of a second.
- In the 200 breast, Casey Melzer posted a 1:55.53, which is his first time under 1:57.
- Ryan Harty went 46.36 in the 100 back, just .10 off of his lifetime best 46.26 from back in 2014. His sister Kaitlin Harty was 1:56.51 in the 200 back, off of her 1:55.06 from mid-season.
- Rebecca Millard (48.37) and Anelise Diener (48.63) were both under 49 in the 100 free.
- Victoria Edwards (1:57.76) and Grace Ritch (2:01.90) raced in the 200 fly.
- Max Holter was 1:43.87 in the 200 fly, followed by teammate Mason Tenney (1:45.74).
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "West Virginia’s Bullock Drops 1:54.1 200 Fly at Big 12 Time Trials"
YAY MORGAN!!!!!!!!
If J. But and Harty are predictors for what championship meets will look like for Texas, the Eddie Reese naysayers will be all of the sudden quiet! Imagine if all Texas Men are right at or just off their best times. Can’t beat hard work.
Eddie Reese naysayers?
Are there really objective Eddie Reese naysayers out there? I suppose NC State or Cal fans have their fun, but I do not see a lot of common vitriol for Reese. Seems to be generally viewed as one of the best of all time.
I think it’s more Texas naysayers than Eddie naysayers
Go DUX, Go CHIX