2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 21 – Saturday, February 24
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (1x) (results)
The Cal women have shown great speed in their relays at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships. They’re now 3-for-3 in relay titles at this meet, with an American Record going down on Thursday night. Cal blew away the field in the 200 free relay, touching in 1:25.87. That took down the former mark of 1:25.91 set by Stanford in 2017. They were about 3 tenths shy of the NCAA Record set by the Bears at 2017 NCAAs.
Bilquist, Weitzeil, and Murphy all return from last seasons winning NCAA 200 free relay. With Farida Osman now graduated, McLaughlin has stepped into the lineup. Tonight, they beat rival Stanford by nearly a full second, as the Cardinal earned silver in 1:26.81. Below is a splits comparison from tonight’s American Record relay, the former American Record relay, and the current NCAA Record relay.
SPLITS COMPARISON: WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY
|Team
|1st Leg
|2nd Leg
|3rd Leg
|4th Leg
|Final Time
|Cal (2018)
|Maddie Murphy- 21.96
|Amy Bilquist- 21.24
|Katie McLaughlin- 21.67
|Abbey Weitzeil- 21.00
|1:25.87
|Stanford (2017)
|Simone Manuel- 21.47
|Lia Neal- 21.35
|Janet Hu- 21.80
|Ally Howe- 21.29
|1:25.91
|Cal (2017)
|Abbey Weitzeil- 21.59
|Maddie Murphy- 21.83
|Amy Bilquist- 21.26
|Farida Osman- 20.91
|1:25.59
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Cal Women Down 200 Free Relay American Record With 1:25.87 at Pac-12s"
All I can say is Go Bears! Winning the relays will help soothe the sting of earning 2nd place at this conference championships.
Where are some race videos!
Funny that Cal has both the NCAA and American records now since Osman represents Egypt nationally, but go Bears in both cases! Has this ever been the situation with another team (having both records with different teams of swimmers)?
Hint of Lime – Most recent example I can think of is with the Texas men and the 800 free relay record. When the 2016 team broke the US Open record, they had Schooling swimming, which meant the American Record that the Texas men set in 2009 still stood.