Cal Women Down 200 Free Relay American Record With 1:25.87 at Pac-12s

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal women have shown great speed in their relays at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships. They’re now 3-for-3 in relay titles at this meet, with an American Record going down on Thursday night. Cal blew away the field in the 200 free relay, touching in 1:25.87. That took down the former mark of 1:25.91 set by Stanford in 2017. They were about 3 tenths shy of the NCAA Record set by the Bears at 2017 NCAAs.

Bilquist, Weitzeil, and Murphy all return from last seasons winning NCAA 200 free relay. With Farida Osman now graduated, McLaughlin has stepped into the lineup. Tonight, they beat rival Stanford by nearly a full second, as the Cardinal earned silver in 1:26.81. Below is a splits comparison from tonight’s American Record relay, the former American Record relay, and the current NCAA Record relay.

SPLITS COMPARISON: WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY