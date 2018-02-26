Research Says Swimming Is Australia’s Most Popular Sport

According to a recent research study conducted within the nation of Australia, swimming is identified as the continent’s most popular sport. Aligned with the upcoming Commonwealth Games slated for the Gold Coast in April, researchers gathered data on participation levels across all Commonwealth Games sports, with more than 9.3 million Australians regularly or occasionally participating in at least one sport.

Independent research outfit ‘Roy Morgan Research’ found more Australians participate in swimming more than any other sport. In all, over 6 million Australians have swum either regularly or occasionally over the last 3 months. For perspective, basketball participation was measured at one million, golf at 1.5 million Australians, and tennis at 1.4 million participants. Of the 6 million swimmers, 3.45 million were women and 2.58 million were men.

Roy Morgan’s research also drilled down the 6 million swimmers in more detail in terms of its own ‘personas’ categories. 34.6% of ‘Metrotechs’, 33.5% of Aussie Achievers’ and 33.4% of ‘Leading Lifestyles’ compose more than half of the 6 million Australians who swim. Below are the descriptions of the segments, per Roy Morgan’s Helix Personas segmentation tool.

Metrotechs — Young, single, well-educated, inner-city professionals with high incomes, typically renting apartments. Cultured, connected, clued-in and cashed up. Aussie Achievers — Closest to the average Australian, these young, educated, outer suburban families are working full-time to pay off their expensive separate house. Leading Lifestyles — High-income families that typically own their own home in the inner suburbs.

“From my perspective sport is of national importance,” John Bertrand AO, President of Swimming Australia said. “And swimming is the biggest participation sport in the country.