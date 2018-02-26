Denmark Adds To Annual WADA Contribution To Target Code Compliance

The Government of Denmark has announced a contribution of USD 70,000 to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), with the funds dedicated to the agency’s Code Compliance Monitoring program activities. The contribution is added to Denmark’s 2018 annual contribution of USD 104,035.

Denmark’s Minister for Culture Mette Bock said, “Denmark has high ambitions in the global fight against doping. It is therefore with great pleasure that I can confirm an extraordinary contribution of USD 70,000 to WADA’s expanded work in compliance. This area is key to ensuring a strong and harmonious anti-doping system across all sports and all countries and thereby ensuring a level playing field for athletes globally. Denmark particularly welcomes the new International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS), which will hold signatories to similar high standards as athletes are under the Code.

“I would like to thank WADA for its efforts in the battle against doping in sport and reaffirm our commitment to working collaboratively with the Agency to secure athletes’ confidence and trust in the anti-doping program.”

The International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories is a mandatory code approved by WADA‘s Executive Committee last November and enters into effect on April 1st of this year. Signatories to the Code have committed to complying with specific legal, technical and operational requirements in order to ensure a level playing field wherever sport is played. Once implemented in April, WADA is responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance of the code by Signatories.

Currently, WADA itself does not perform testing activity nor award sanctions for athletes’ positive tests; instead, they’re an administrative and coordinating arm that maintains the rules of the World Anti-Doping Code. Although they are not involved in the initial results management of cases, in promoting the fight against doping in sport, WADA may decide to lodge an independent right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if it is not satisfied with the result or process of a doping case.

Of Denmark’s donation, WADA President Sir Craig Reedie said, “WADA is grateful to the Government of Denmark for supporting the anti-doping fight in this way. This generous contribution, which reflects Denmark’s partnership and ongoing commitment to the protection of clean athletes worldwide, will be put to good use towards the Agency’s enhanced Compliance Monitoring Program activities. The program, which represents the most thorough review of anti-doping rules and programs that has ever taken place, aims to reinforce athlete and public confidence in the standard of Anti-Doping Organizations’ work worldwide.”

WADA commonly receives donations from nations, as documented in its annual contributions report.

You can read the WADA statement regarding Denmark’s contribution in its entirety here.