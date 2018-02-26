TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta Psych Sheets Released

2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Atlanta

March 1-4, 2018

McAuley Aquatic Center

Atlanta, GA

LCM

Psych Sheet

The psych sheets for this weekend’s TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Atlanta have been released, and it’s time to get excited because there will be an embarrassment of riches competing at the McAuley Aquatic Center beginning Thursday.

The majority of the top Americans will be in attendance, along with plenty of international stars. Internationally on the women’s side we have Sarah Sjostrom, Yuliya Efimova, Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck and Federica Pellegrini, among others. The men’s list includes Vlad Morozov, Felipe Lima, Bruno Fratus, Andriy Govorov, Erik Persson, Ryosuke Irie, Joao De Lucca and Marcelo Chierighini.

Fresh off a U SPORTS Championship title last weekend, we’ll also see some Canadian swimmers from the University of British Columbia competing, including Olympians Yuri Kisil, Markus Thormeyer, Emily Overholt and Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson.

Since we’re in the midst of the NCAA championship season, not a lot of the college kids will be competing this weekend (Mallory Comerford is one of the few), but it seems nearly all of the top pros are. Some of the women in the mix include Leah Smith, Olivia Smoliga, Melanie Margalis and Hali Flickinger, while the men will have the Cal squad (Nathan Adrian, Ryan Murphy, Tom Shields, Josh Prenot, Jacob Pebley), the Texas squad (Jack Conger, Clark Smith, Andrew Wilson, Will Licon), along with the likes of Chase Kalisz, Kevin Cordes, Conor Dwyer, Cody Miller, Zane Grothe etc.

We’ll also have to keep an eye on the SwimSquad battles, as Team Krayzelburg currently holds the lead after the first stop in Austin. If you’re unfamiliar with the SwimSquads, everything you need, including full rosters and link to all rules can be found here.

Check out the psych sheets here.