Federica Pelligrini Career Update in Post-200 Era (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16- Meagen Nay, Santa Clara 2011

Pool Record: 2:07.14- Missy Franklin (Colorado Stars), 2011

Candian junior standout Taylor Ruck knocked half a second off her best time to dominate this race in 2:06.36. Ruck flipped in 1:01.67 for the early lead, pulling further ahead as she moved through the race and took down Missy Franklin’s Pool record. That would have been a new Junior World Record for Ruck, knocking 4 tenths off the former mark set by Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, but won’t count as such since she turns 18 before the end of 2018. Italian star Federica Pellegrini used her closing speed to out-touch Jade Hannah for the silver. SwimMAC’s Sinclair Larsonswam to 4th, clipping 2 tenths off her best in 2:12.60.