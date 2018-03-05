Federica Pelligrini Career Update in Post-200 Era (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:07.16- Meagen Nay, Santa Clara 2011
- Pool Record:
2:07.14- Missy Franklin (Colorado Stars), 2011
- GOLD: Taylor Ruck, 2:06.36
- SILVER: Federica Pellegrini, 2:11.28
- BRONZE: Jade Hannah, 2:11.49
Candian junior standout Taylor Ruck knocked half a second off her best time to dominate this race in 2:06.36. Ruck flipped in 1:01.67 for the early lead, pulling further ahead as she moved through the race and took down Missy Franklin’s Pool record. That would have been a new Junior World Record for Ruck, knocking 4 tenths off the former mark set by Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, but won’t count as such since she turns 18 before the end of 2018. Italian star Federica Pellegrini used her closing speed to out-touch Jade Hannah for the silver. SwimMAC’s Sinclair Larsonswam to 4th, clipping 2 tenths off her best in 2:12.60.
Is there anybody left who is capable of great times in this distance and likes to do so? Sjostrom’s is out. Pellegrini is out. Ledecky avoids it in NCAA. McKeon also doesn’t look happily in this direction. Only teenagers left. But what do they know about this insidious event.
We won’t need to talk about anyone else when Ruck goes 1:52 in the next couple years, with Ikee and Ledecky not far back. Possibly Oleksiak as well.
Also: CLAIR TUGGLE 2020!!!