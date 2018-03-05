Nathan Adrian Breaks Down Cal Workouts in Colorado (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
MEN’S 50 FREE:
- Pro Swim Series Record: 21.56- Nathan Adrian, Minneapolis 2015
- Pool Record: 21.85- Nathan Adrian (Cal), 2011
- GOLD: Michael Andrew, 21.93
- SILVER: Nathan Adrian, 22.09
- BRONZE: Vlad Morozov, 22.11
Junior phenom Michael Andrew won this round, as he was the only swimmer to break 22 tonight. Andrew was just 8 hundredths shy of the Pool Record. Olympic sprint champ Nathan Adrian wound up 2nd, just out-touching Russian rocket Vlad Morozov. Ukrainian sprint star Andrii Govorov picked up 4th, touching in 22.34 ahead of Brazilian sprinter Bruno Fratus (22.51).
