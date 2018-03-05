Nathan Adrian Breaks Down Cal Workouts in Colorado (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 50 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Michael Andrew, 21.93
  2. SILVER: Nathan Adrian, 22.09
  3. BRONZE: Vlad Morozov, 22.11

Junior phenom Michael Andrew won this round, as he was the only swimmer to break 22 tonight. Andrew was just 8 hundredths shy of the Pool Record. Olympic sprint champ Nathan Adrian wound up 2nd, just out-touching Russian rocket Vlad Morozov. Ukrainian sprint star Andrii Govorov picked up 4th, touching in 22.34 ahead of Brazilian sprinter Bruno Fratus (22.51).

In This Story

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Nathan Adrian Breaks Down Cal Workouts in Colorado (Video)"

newest oldest most voted
40 Flat

A practice n pancakes for Cal would be the best thing ever. PLEASE try and make this happen.

Vote Up200Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago
Sir Swimsalot

I second that!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
6 hours ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »