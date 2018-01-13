With Only the 1500s to Go, Krayzelburg Squad to Win TYR PSS – Austin

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- Austin, TX
- Prelims 9 AM (Th-Sat) / Finals 6 PM (Th), 5:40 (Fri-Sat) / Timed Finals 8 AM (Sun) – U.S. Central Time
- Links, Schedule & Points/Money Info
- Meet site
- Live Stream on NBCSN
- Meet info
- Psych Sheets
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
- Live Results
Lenny Krayzelburg‘s SwimSquad will win the point total competition for the Arena PSS – Austin, after an action-packed night of sprint shoot-outs. The team’s risky strategy of picking 50s as the majority of its scoring events certainly paid off tonight, as Matt Grevers, Olivia Smoliga, Nic Fink, and Amanda Kendall all made it through to the final round of their scoring shoot-outs, with Grevers, Kendall, and Fink each winning ten points for first place. The team will finish up the competition with 107 points.
Natalie Coughlin‘s SwimSquad had one huge win out of Molly Hannis tonight with her blazing 29.71 to win the the 50 breast shoot-out. However, that was the team’s only scoring event of the day. Coughlin’s team will finish the competition second with 88 points.
The Kaitlin Sandeno squad is the only team with the potential to score more points during tomorrow morning’s 1500 session. And, assuming that Zane Grothe places higher than ninth (which he should, given his performances this weekend and this season), that will move her team up to third place.
Tonight, the Sandeno Squad grabbed a pair of second-place finishes in scoring events from Katie Meili and Michael Andrew in the 50 breast and 50 free, respectively. Both made it through to the final race of the shoot-out.
Though Jason Lezak‘s squad sits third now, it’s likely to fall to fourth after tomorrow’s mile. Tonight, Lezak’s team did score some points to make up yesterday’s deficit, with a 50 free win from Nathan Adrian, a second-place finish from Justin Ress, and an eighth-place finals performance from Tim Phillips.
|Running Points
|KrayzelburgSquad
|107
|CoughlinSquad
|88
|LezakSquad
|67
|SandenoSquad
|66
Scoring
|KrayzelburgSquad
|107
|Starter
|Events
|Points
|Free
|Ryan Held
|50/100
|15
|Back
|Olivia Smoliga
|50/100
|15
|Breast
|Nic Fink
|50/100
|17
|Fly
|Amanda Kendall
|50/100
|20
|IM
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400
|20
|Flex
|Matt Grevers
|50BK/100BK
|20
|CoughlinSquad
|88
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Hannah Moore
|400/800
|15
|Back
|Ryan Murphy
|100/200
|18
|Breast
|Molly Hannis
|50/100
|17
|Fly
|Hali Flickinger
|100/200
|7
|IM
|Madisyn Cox
|200/400
|15
|Flex
|Melanie Margalis
|200FR/200IM
|16
|SandenoSquad
|66
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Zane Grothe
|800/1500
|10
|Back
|Jacob Pebley
|100/200
|13
|Breast
|Katie Meili
|50/100
|18
|Fly
|Jack Conger
|100/200
|17
|IM
|Emily Escobedo
|200
|0
|Flex
|Michael Andrew
|50FR/100BR
|8
|LezakSquad
|67
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Nathan Adrian
|50/100
|20
|Back
|Regan Smith
|100/200
|18
|Breast
|Josh Prenot
|100/200
|13
|Fly
|Tim Phillips
|50/100
|1
|IM
|Lisa Bratton
|200
|0
|Flex
|Justin Ress
|50BK/100BK
|15
I must say, as much as I like the concept of the swim squads, there are some definite flaws that make it quite difficult to follow as a spectator. It’s most definitely an afterthought in my mind when following the meet.