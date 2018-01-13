With Only the 1500s to Go, Krayzelburg Squad to Win TYR PSS – Austin

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Lenny Krayzelburg‘s SwimSquad will win the point total competition for the Arena PSS – Austin, after an action-packed night of sprint shoot-outs. The team’s risky strategy of picking 50s as the majority of its scoring events certainly paid off tonight, as Matt Grevers, Olivia Smoliga, Nic Finkand Amanda Kendall all made it through to the final round of their scoring shoot-outs, with Grevers, Kendall, and Fink each winning ten points for first place. The team will finish up the competition with 107 points.

Natalie Coughlin‘s SwimSquad had one huge win out of Molly Hannis tonight with her blazing 29.71 to win the the 50 breast shoot-out. However, that was the team’s only scoring event of the day. Coughlin’s team will finish the competition second with 88 points.

The Kaitlin Sandeno squad is the only team with the potential to score more points during tomorrow morning’s 1500 session. And, assuming that Zane Grothe places higher than ninth (which he should, given his performances this weekend and this season), that will move her team up to third place.

Tonight, the Sandeno Squad grabbed a pair of second-place finishes in scoring events from Katie Meili and Michael Andrew in the 50 breast and 50 free, respectively. Both made it through to the final race of the shoot-out.

Though Jason Lezak‘s squad sits third now, it’s likely to fall to fourth after tomorrow’s mile. Tonight, Lezak’s team did score some points to make up yesterday’s deficit, with a 50 free win from Nathan Adriana second-place finish from Justin Ressand an eighth-place finals performance from Tim Phillips

  Running Points
KrayzelburgSquad 107
CoughlinSquad 88
LezakSquad 67
SandenoSquad 66

Scoring

KrayzelburgSquad   107
Starter Events Points
Free Ryan Held 50/100 15
Back Olivia Smoliga 50/100 15
Breast Nic Fink 50/100 17
Fly Amanda Kendall 50/100 20
IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 20
Flex Matt Grevers 50BK/100BK 20
CoughlinSquad   88
Starter Points
Free Hannah Moore 400/800 15
Back Ryan Murphy 100/200 18
Breast Molly Hannis 50/100 17
Fly Hali Flickinger 100/200 7
IM Madisyn Cox 200/400 15
Flex Melanie Margalis 200FR/200IM 16
SandenoSquad   66
Starter Points
Free Zane Grothe 800/1500 10
Back Jacob Pebley 100/200 13
Breast Katie Meili 50/100 18
Fly Jack Conger 100/200 17
IM Emily Escobedo 200 0
Flex Michael Andrew 50FR/100BR 8
LezakSquad   67
Starter Points
Free Nathan Adrian 50/100 20
Back Regan Smith 100/200 18
Breast Josh Prenot 100/200 13
Fly Tim Phillips 50/100 1
IM Lisa Bratton 200 0
Flex Justin Ress 50BK/100BK 15

