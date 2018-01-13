Molly Hannis Becomes 8th Woman Under 30 in 50 Meter Breaststroke

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- Austin, TX
American swimmer Molly Hannis moved to 4th in the all-time rankings in the 50 long course meters breaststroke on Saturday evening in Austin. She ranks now behind only Lilly King, Ruta Meilutyte, and Yulia Efimova on the all-time rankings in the event after a 29.71 to win the first-ever Pro Swim Series title in the shootout version of the event.
What makes Hannis’ swim so incredible is that it came at the end of a session where she swam three 50 breaststrokes consecutively. She played her hand perfectly, swimming 30.27 in the round of 8 for a new Meet Record, then a 30.35 in the semi-finals, and then her coup d’état in the final round to beat the Worlds bronze medalist in the event Katie Meili.
Hannis’ previous best was a 30.19 that she swam in June in Charlotte that had her ranked 12th all-time.
This is a follow-up to an early December swim where Hannis swam 56.64 in the 100 yard breaststroke, which was the 2nd-fastest swim in history in that event.
Hannis’ swim is also the 9th-fastest performance in history.
All-Time Fastest Performers, Women’s 50 LCM Breaststroke
- Lilly King, USA – 29.40
- Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 29.48
- Yulia Efimova, Russia – 29.52
- Molly Hannis, USA – 29.71
- Jessica Hardy, USA – 29.80
- Alia Atkinson, Jamaica – 29.94
- Breeja Larson, USA – 29.95
- Katie Meili, USA – 29.99
- Jennie Johansson, Sweden – 30.05
- Rebecca Soni, USA – 30.11
Wow
I hadn’t realized both Meili and Larson had gone under 30. Thats quite a big list and more than half are American. So much for not taking these events seriously.
