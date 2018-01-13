Molly Hannis Becomes 8th Woman Under 30 in 50 Meter Breaststroke

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

American swimmer Molly Hannis moved to 4th in the all-time rankings in the 50 long course meters breaststroke on Saturday evening in Austin. She ranks now behind only Lilly King, Ruta Meilutyte, and Yulia Efimova on the all-time rankings in the event after a 29.71 to win the first-ever Pro Swim Series title in the shootout version of the event.

What makes Hannis’ swim so incredible is that it came at the end of a session where she swam three 50 breaststrokes consecutively. She played her hand perfectly, swimming 30.27 in the round of 8 for a new Meet Record, then a 30.35 in the semi-finals, and then her coup d’état in the final round to beat the Worlds bronze medalist in the event Katie Meili.

Hannis’ previous best was a 30.19 that she swam in June in Charlotte that had her ranked 12th all-time.

This is a follow-up to an early December swim where Hannis swam 56.64 in the 100 yard breaststroke, which was the 2nd-fastest swim in history in that event.

Hannis’ swim is also the 9th-fastest performance in history.

All-Time Fastest Performers, Women’s 50 LCM Breaststroke