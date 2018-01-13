OSSC’s Kelsey Morgan Verbally Commits to Ohio University

Kelsey Morgan, a breaststroker who trains with the Ohio State Swim Club, is staying in state for college. Morgan announced her verbal commitment to Ohio University via a tweet, which can be seen at the bottom of this articl.e

Morgan is primarily a breaststroker, but is very solid in the 200 IM as well.

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:03.66

200y breast – 2:13.20

200y IM – 2:05.06

Morgan’s best times are from 2013 and 2014. Most recently, in 2017, she put down season bests of 1:04.72 in the 100 and 2:20.15 in the 200, along with a 2:09.89 in the 200 IM.

With her bests, Morgan would have scored in the 100 breast B final and the 200 breast A final at the 2017 MAC Championships. Her 2:05.06 in the 200 IM is also right off of scoring cut-off for the B final.

Ohio finished fifth at the 2017 MAC Championships. Morgan could score individually if she can get back to her best times from a few years ago, and there’s also the possibility that she could slot in on medley relays. Sophomore Emilia Lahtinen was Ohio’s medley breaststroker last year, splitting 28.89 on the 200 relay and 1:03.15 on the 400 relay, so Morgan could contend with that with some improvement.

Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Ohio University!! #GoBobcats 💚 pic.twitter.com/yLB8Fcp3oW — Kelsey (@Ke1seyMorgan) December 20, 2017

