Molly Hannis Explains How Small Changes Yield Big Drops (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – 3 ROUNDS:

  • Pro Swim Series Record: Lilly King, 30.35, Charlotte 2016

WINNER: MOLLY HANNIS – 29.71

  • Round 1: Molly Hannis set a new Pro Swim Series Record to win in 30.27. Also advancing were Katie Meili (30.74), Rachel Nicol (31.03), and Breeja Larson (31.24).
  • Round 2: Hannis (30.35) turned in another 30-low to lead the pack, while Meili (30.77) took the 2nd slot for the final.
  • Round 3: Hannis blew away the Pro Swim Series Record again with an impressive 29.71. That’s about 3 tenths shy of the World Record. Meili touched in 30.87.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »