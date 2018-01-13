Molly Hannis Explains How Small Changes Yield Big Drops (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – 3 ROUNDS:
- Pro Swim Series Record:
Lilly King, 30.35, Charlotte 2016
WINNER: MOLLY HANNIS – 29.71
- Round 1: Molly Hannis set a new Pro Swim Series Record to win in 30.27. Also advancing were Katie Meili (30.74), Rachel Nicol (31.03), and Breeja Larson (31.24).
- Round 2: Hannis (30.35) turned in another 30-low to lead the pack, while Meili (30.77) took the 2nd slot for the final.
- Round 3: Hannis blew away the Pro Swim Series Record again with an impressive 29.71. That’s about 3 tenths shy of the World Record. Meili touched in 30.87.
