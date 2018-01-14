Good Weather, Bad Weather for Oakland Grizzlies (TRAINING TRIP VIDEO)

The Oakland University Golden Grizzlies’ swimming & diving team took their winter training trip to Plantation, Florida in December. Much to the chagrin of the team, since the return to the snowy streets of suburban Detroit – where their last few weeks have been punctuated by winter themes.

First, the team hosted its annual “Mitten Toss” charity event, where fans were invited to bring new or gently used mittens to the men’s basketball game. Fans then threw the mittens onto the court, and they were then collected and donated to charity.

Then on Saturday, the team’s first meet back out of the break against Division III Kenyon was cancelled due to “poor weather conditions.”

The team will now instead return to competition on Saturday, January 2oth in East Lansing against Michigan State.

Below, sophomore IMer Grace Shinske put together a video documenting the team’s trip to Plantation.

