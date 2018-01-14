Northern Michigan Takes on Pensacola for Winter Training (VIDEO)

The Northern Michigan University Wildcats trained in Pensacola, FL over the winter break. In addition to the work in the pool and the weight room, the team did a joint practice with the University of West Florida women one day with each head coach and assistant coach leading a group. Both teams also spent an evening making and serving meals at the Ronald McDonald House in Pensacola. Between practice sessions the Wildcats had a chance to visit the beach and tour the National Naval Aviation Museum. Below is the recap video created by Sam Williams, a sophomore on the team and Digital Cinema major.

The Wildcats return to action this Saturday at home against Division 1 University of Wisconsin at Green Bay. In the lastest CSCAA poll, the Northern Michigan women are ranked 7th in NCAA Division 2 while the men are ranked 5th.

Press Release Courtesy: Northern Michigan Athletics

Ned

According to the video, the team was in Puerto Rico, not in Florida

1 hour 22 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Sorry I must’ve let the video run and it auto-played last year’s. Updated now.

1 hour 15 minutes ago

