Duke Swimming Returns to Aruba for Winter Training 2018 (VIDEO)

For the 2nd-straight year, the Duke Blue Devils spent part of their winter break on a training trip to the sunny shores of Aruba.

Senior Matt Johnson documented the team’s trip in the video below. Here’s what he had to say about the shoot:

Every year the Duke Swim team takes a trip to somewhere a little warmer during the winter season in North Carolina. In 2018 the team took a trip down to Aruba for intense training and a whole lot of fun in the sun. A huge thank you to all of the staff as well as all of the wonderful people on this trip that made it as amazing as it was. Go Duke!

The Blue Devils returned to action on Friday in Charlotte against Division II superpower Queens University. Queens swept the meet, winning both the men’s and women’s sides of the pool.

Full meet recap will follow.

Check the video below: