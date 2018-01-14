Tyler Lu Breaks Michael Andrew’s 13-14 National Age Group Record

2018 WASHINGTON OPEN SWIM MEET

January 11th-14th, 2018

Weyerhaeuser Kking County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington

Meet Site

Live Results: Meet Mobile “2018 Washington Open”

Tyler Lu of the KING Aquatic Club broke a National Age Group on Saturday – the 3rd day of the 2018 Washington Open. In the last individual event of the day, he swam a 3:51.54 in the 400 IM, which pipped Michael Andrew‘s 3:52.08 set in 2014.

While Lu has 3 National Age Group Records as part of relays, this marks his first individual record. The record came after a 12-second drop among the day: his best time coming into the day with a lifetime best of 4:03.62 a month ago, dropped it to 4:01.17 in prelims, and then dropped it nearly another 10 seconds in finals. Lu’s time, if done in a few months (he ages up in March), would rank him 31st all-time even in the 15-16 age group.

Below are some split comparisons. The difference between Lu’s record and Michael Andrew‘s old record is pacing – while Lu was behind pace on the fly leg, he out-split Andrew on the other 3 legs.

Tyler Lu Tyler Lu Michael Andrew Old Best NAG Record Old Record Fly 57.02 53.96 51.94 Back 59.37 57.35 58.40 Breast 1:09.81 1:06.19 1:06.32 Free 57.42 54.04 55.42 Total 4:03.62 3:51.54 3:52.08

Incidentally, Andrew’s record-breaking swim knocked 2 seconds from his old personal best. His count is now down to 22 NAG Records: 10 in long course and 12 in short course.

Other Saturday Results from Federal Way