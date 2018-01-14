Tyler Lu Breaks Michael Andrew’s 13-14 National Age Group Record

2018 WASHINGTON OPEN SWIM MEET
- January 11th-14th, 2018
- Weyerhaeuser Kking County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Meet Site
- Live Results: Meet Mobile “2018 Washington Open”
Tyler Lu of the KING Aquatic Club broke a National Age Group on Saturday – the 3rd day of the 2018 Washington Open. In the last individual event of the day, he swam a 3:51.54 in the 400 IM, which pipped Michael Andrew‘s 3:52.08 set in 2014.
While Lu has 3 National Age Group Records as part of relays, this marks his first individual record. The record came after a 12-second drop among the day: his best time coming into the day with a lifetime best of 4:03.62 a month ago, dropped it to 4:01.17 in prelims, and then dropped it nearly another 10 seconds in finals. Lu’s time, if done in a few months (he ages up in March), would rank him 31st all-time even in the 15-16 age group.
Below are some split comparisons. The difference between Lu’s record and Michael Andrew‘s old record is pacing – while Lu was behind pace on the fly leg, he out-split Andrew on the other 3 legs.
|Tyler Lu
|Tyler Lu
|Michael Andrew
|Old Best
|NAG Record
|Old Record
|Fly
|57.02
|53.96
|51.94
|Back
|59.37
|57.35
|58.40
|Breast
|1:09.81
|1:06.19
|1:06.32
|Free
|57.42
|54.04
|55.42
|Total
|4:03.62
|3:51.54
|3:52.08
Incidentally, Andrew’s record-breaking swim knocked 2 seconds from his old personal best. His count is now down to 22 NAG Records: 10 in long course and 12 in short course.
Other Saturday Results from Federal Way
- Coop Deryk won his 2nd event of the meet – taking the 100 fly in 48.28 to go with his Friday win in the 50 free.
- 14-year old Amy Tang from the Pacific Dragons Swim Team won the girls’ 100 fly in 54.18. That’s the 4th-best time so far this season in her age group nationally.
- Katharine Berkoff followed up her electric 200 back from Friday with a 1:48.17 in the 200 free – which put her 2 seconds clear of the field. Her previous best time was 1:49.04 done at Winter Juniors in December.
- Van Mathias won the boys’ 100 free in 1:38.00, beating out Luke Thornbrue (1:38.34).
- Sarah Nicholls won the girls’ 100 breast in 1:02.27. She trailed Ellie Jew at the halfway mark, but was 6-tenths better on the back-half to win.
- Sarah DiMeco won the girls’ 400 IM in 4:19.72, which adds to her 500 free win of 4:51.65.
