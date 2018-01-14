Tyler Lu Breaks Michael Andrew’s 13-14 National Age Group Record

2018 WASHINGTON OPEN SWIM MEET

  • January 11th-14th, 2018
  • Weyerhaeuser Kking County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
  • Meet Site
  • Live Results: Meet Mobile “2018 Washington Open”

Tyler Lu of the KING Aquatic Club broke a National Age Group on Saturday – the 3rd day of the 2018 Washington Open. In the last individual event of the day, he swam a 3:51.54 in the 400 IM, which pipped Michael Andrew‘s 3:52.08 set in 2014.

While Lu has 3 National Age Group Records as part of relays, this marks his first individual record. The record came after a 12-second drop among the day: his best time coming into the day with a lifetime best of 4:03.62 a month ago, dropped it to 4:01.17 in prelims, and then dropped it nearly another 10 seconds in finals. Lu’s time, if done in a few months (he ages up in March), would rank him 31st all-time even in the 15-16 age group.

Below are some split comparisons. The difference between Lu’s record and Michael Andrew‘s old record is pacing – while Lu was behind pace on the fly leg, he out-split Andrew on the other 3 legs.

Tyler Lu Tyler Lu Michael Andrew
Old Best NAG Record Old Record
Fly 57.02 53.96 51.94
Back 59.37 57.35 58.40
Breast 1:09.81 1:06.19 1:06.32
Free 57.42 54.04 55.42
Total 4:03.62 3:51.54 3:52.08

Incidentally, Andrew’s record-breaking swim knocked 2 seconds from his old personal best. His count is now down to 22 NAG Records: 10 in long course and 12 in short course.

Other Saturday Results from Federal Way

  • Coop Deryk won his 2nd event of the meet – taking the 100 fly in 48.28 to go with his Friday win in the 50 free.
  • 14-year old Amy Tang from the Pacific Dragons Swim Team won the girls’ 100 fly in 54.18. That’s the 4th-best time so far this season in her age group nationally.
  • Katharine Berkoff followed up her electric 200 back from Friday with a 1:48.17 in the 200 free – which put her 2 seconds clear of the field. Her previous best time was 1:49.04 done at Winter Juniors in December.
  • Van Mathias won the boys’ 100 free in 1:38.00, beating out Luke Thornbrue (1:38.34).
  • Sarah Nicholls won the girls’ 100 breast in 1:02.27. She trailed Ellie Jew at the halfway mark, but was 6-tenths better on the back-half to win.
  • Sarah DiMeco won the girls’ 400 IM in 4:19.72, which adds to her 500 free win of 4:51.65.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Tyler Lu Breaks Michael Andrew’s 13-14 National Age Group Record"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
JP input too short

That’s just mind boggling. My mind is literally boggled.

Vote Up7-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours 17 minutes ago
NEWTOSWIMSWAM

Why? Records are made to be broken. This was MA’s weakest NAG record.

Vote Up3-5Vote Down Reply
2 hours 42 minutes ago
JP input too short

Doesn’t mean I can’t be impressed.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 23 minutes ago
Dudeman

Somebody get this kid a sponsorship!!! (It’s a joke people, chill)

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 24 minutes ago
Signpheld

What is pipped?

which pipped Michael Andrew’s 3:52.08 set in 2014.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 22 minutes ago
Braden Keith

https://www.google.com/search?q=pipped&oq=pipped&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l5.714j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour 18 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »