Katharine Berkoff Jumps to 9th in Age Group History at Washington Open

2018 Washington Open Swim Meet

January 11th-14th, 2018

Weyerhaeuser Kking County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington

Missoula Aquatic Club swimmer Katharine Berkoff climbed the ladder on Friday at the 2018 Washington Open and continued to build her own history book in the backstroke races. The 16-year old won the girls’ 200 yard back in 1:52.26, which jumped her from her previous rank as 18th-best in the age group’s history all the way to 9th, moving her ahead of backstroking legends like Missy Franklin and Elizabeth Beisel.

The younger of the two offspring of two-time Olympic gold medalist and underwater-dolphin-kicking pioneer David Berkoff, Katherine already has one Olympic Trials under her belt, having qualified to swim the 200 back in Omaha in 2016 when she was just 15 years old. Her best long course time of 2:13.86 puts her 56th in the same age group.

Berkoff also won the 50 free on Friday in 23.20, and split 53.51 to lead off Missoula’s 8th-place 400 medley relay.

