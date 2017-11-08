14 Daniel Roy Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Breaststroker Daniel Roy has announced via social media his verbal commitment to Stanford University’s class of 2022. Roy is the #14 recruit on our list of top boys from the high school class of 2018. Roy is from Spokane, Washington and swims for Gonzaga Preparatory School and King Aquatic Club.

Roy had a massively impressive junior year that wrapped up at Junior World Championships in Indianapolis this summer, where he won the 200m breaststroke by 5/100 over Cal commit Reece Whitley to give the USA a 1-2 podium finish. His winning time of 2:10.77 was a best time by half a second and the 10th-best performance of the meet by FINA points. Roy also won a gold medal as the breaststroker on the men’s 4×100 medley relay and a silver on the mixed 4×100 medley.

Roy had huge drops in his 100 and 200 breaststrokes in short-course season, going from 55.3 to 54.1 in the 100 and 1:58.4 to 1:54.4 in the 200. He also adds a 200 IM time of 1:49.09 to the mix.

Best times:

200 breast – 1:54.47

100 breast – 54.10

200 IM – 1:49.09

Stanford also has received verbal commitments from Alessandro Boratto, David Madej, Jack LeVant (#11), Jonathan Cook (#18), and Mason Gonzalez for the class of 2022. Stanford graduates Curtis Ogren after this season, but Roy will overlap with current freshman Brennan Pastorek, sophomore Hank Poppe, and junior Matt Anderson. He adds a big piece to the puzzle for the Cardinal, who won Pac-12s last year and finished fifth in the men’s standings at NCAAs.

Excited to announce my commitment to swim at Stanford University. #fearthetree #godisgood A post shared by Daniel Roy (@danieljroy) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:21am PST

