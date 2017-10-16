Stanford Men Get Verbal Commitment from #18, Breaststroker Jon Cook

The penultimate verbal commitment from the SwimSwam list of top 20 boys in the high school class of 2018 belongs to #18 Jon Cook (Jonathan Cook on USA Swimming) from Mill Creek, Washington. Cook announced via social media that he had verbally committed to Stanford University’s class of 2022, where he will be joined by the already-committed Alessandro Boratto, David Madej, Jack LeVant, Mason Gonzalez.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, Cook attends Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek and is the Washington 4A Boys’ Swim/Dive State Champion and 4A meet record-holder in the 200 IM (1:48.36) and 100 breast (53.91). In addition to his individual wins at the 2017 WIAA 4A State Meet, Cook contributed to a pair of fifth-place Jackson relays: the 4×50 free (he split 20.72) and the 4×100 free (he anchored with 45.21). Cook was named Swimmer of the Meet at the 2016 and the 2017 state meets.

Cook swims year-round for West Coast Aquatics. He competed at U.S. Nationals and World Championship Trials in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM, and made the U18 C-final in the 200 breast, placing 24th. Many of his top short-course times came out of Federal Way Sectionals last spring, in which he won the 200 IM, was runner-up in the 200 breast, and was an A-finalist in the 100 breast, 100 fly and 400 IM. That followed a fifth-place finish in the 200 breast and a 12th in the 200 IM at 2016 Winter Juniors West.

Top SCY times:

100 breast: 53.91

200 breast: 1:57.06

200 IM: 1:48.36

400 IM: 3:54.75

100 fly: 49.78

200 free: 1:39.60

How excited am I to announce my verbal commitment to Stanford University? About this excited 🙌. I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends all of whom have given me unwavering support over the course of my swimming career and decision process. I can not wait to get on campus and tear it up with my future teammates #babytrees #nerdnation #SPORTS! A post shared by Jon Cook (@_joncook) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

