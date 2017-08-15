Upper Dublin’s Alessandro Boratto Verbally Commits to Stanford

Alessandro Boratto of the Upper Dublin Aquatic Club in PA has verbally committed to Stanford University for 2018.

Boratto excels at freestyle and backstroke, and swims and studies at the Haverford School in Haverford, PA. Representing Haverford at the 2017 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships, Boratto won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, setting the meet record in the latter. He also split a 44.8 anchoring their 3rd place 400 free relay and was 23.07 leading off their 200 medley relay which tied for 2nd.

This summer, Boratto also won the NCSA Championship in the 50 back, finishing 2nd in the 100 back and 3rd in the 200 back.

TOP TIMES

100y free 45.46

200y free 1:39.40

50y back 22.89

100y back 48.49

200y back 1:46.43

50m back 25.88

100m back 55.51

200m back 2:00.87

Boratto will probably slot in as a pure backstroker at Stanford. They will have just graduated Patrick Conaton after this upcoming season, their top 200 backstroker, along with one of their best 100 backstrokers in Andrew Liang. Boratto is just tenths off of what it took to score in the Pac-12 B final of the 200 back.

Boratto joins #11 Jack LeVant, another PA native Mason Gonzales, and David Madej in Stanford‘s men’s class of 2022.

