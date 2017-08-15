Rasovszky & Cunha Claim Top Honors At Lac Megantic FINA 10km World Cup

At the latest stop on FINA’s 2017 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup in Lac Megantic, Quebec, an up-and-coming Hungarian star won gold in the men’s race, while an open water Brazilian veteran claimed victory on the women’s side.

Kristof Rasovszky opened the event on top and held that position the whole race, finishing in 1 hour, 58 minutes, 18.08 seconds in the men’s race.

The women’s race was a nail-biter, with three previous Lac Megantic 10km champions battling to take the win. 2014 Champion Ana Marcela Cunha came out triumphant, touching first in 2 hours, 6 minutes 12.86 seconds. Second place went 2015 champion Rachele Bruni of Italy, followed by 2016 champion Arianna Bridi of Italy.

Rasovsvky and Cunha added 20 points to their total while also taking home the first place prize of $2,500 USD. The point and prize totals are as follows:

1 st 2 nd 3 rd 4 th 5 th 6 th 7 th 8 th 9 th All Other Finishers 20 points 18 points 16 points 14 points 12 points 10 points 8 points 6 points 4 points 2 points $2,500 USD $2,000USD $1,500USD $1,200USD $1,000USD $800 USD $600 USD $400 USD x x

In the men’s race, Italy’s Federico Vanelli touched second in 1 hour, 58 minutes, 21.06 seconds, almost a full body length behind Rasovszky. This finish helped Vanelli keep his lead in the World Cup 10km standings over teammate Simone Ruffini, who finished fourth. At the midpoint of the race, the two were going stroke-for-stroke, but Vanelli ultimately pulled ahead.

Lac Megantic’s 2016 champion Andreas Waschburger of Germany held second place for a majority of the race, until Vanelli and Ruffini passed him on the right and Allan do Carmo of Brazil passed him on the left at the last 1.5km of the race.

Ruffini and Soeren Meissner of Germany rounded out the top five, finishing in 1 hour 58 minutes, 25.27 seconds and 1 hour, 58 minutes, 26.41 seconds, respectively.

After the Lac Megantic stop, Vanelli sits atop the rankings for the men with teammate following Ruffini close behind.

FINA 2017 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup Men’s Point Total

Federico Vanelli (ITA): 72 points Simone Ruffini (ITA): 67 points TIE Kristof Rasovsvky (HUN): 44 points TIE Allan do Carmo (BRA): 44 points

On the women’s side, Cunha won her first 10km World Cup since 2015 in China. Cunha has a tiring schedule ahead of her: in just two short weeks, Cunha will travel to Italy where she will be swimming 36km total, followed by two Brazilian national races, two more world cups and a 15km Navy race, as she is enlisted in the Brazilian Navy.

Finnia Wunram of Germany finished fourth with a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes 16.68 second and Viviane Jungblut of Brazil finished fifth with a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, 22.67 seconds.

Bridi has a commanding point lead, while Bruni and Cunha are in a close battle for second.

FINA 2017 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup Women’s Point Total

Arianna Bridi (ITA): 86 points Rachele Bruni (ITA): 69 points Ana Marcela Cunha (BRA): 64 points

The next stop on the World Cup series is Chun’An, China on October 15, followed by the final stop on October 21 in Hong Kong.

Results: FINA/HOSA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup, Lac Mégantic (CAN)

Men

Kristof Rasovszky (HUN) 1:58:18.08 Federico Vanelli (ITA) 1:58:21.06 Allan do Carmo (BRA) 1:58:25.02 Simone Ruffini (ITA) 1:58:25:27 Soeren Meissner (GER) 1:58:26.41

Women