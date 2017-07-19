2x Pennsylvania State Champ Mason Gonzales Verbally Commits to Stanford

According to his Instagram account, Mason Gonzalez, a rising senior at North Allegheny Senior High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, has made a verbal commitment to swim for Stanford University in the class of 2022.

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing program, and I know the opportunities I will have there will help me achieve my goals both in and out of the pool. Go Card! #fearthetree🌲”

The USA Swimming Scholastic All-American won the 50/100 free sprint double at the 2017 PIAA Boys AAA Swimming & Diving Championships, going 19.99 and 43.62, respectively. He also contributed to North Allegheny’s team title with a 19.31 anchor on their winning 200 medley relay.

Gonzalez swims year-round for Allegheny North Swim Club. He competed at 2016 Winter Juniors in the 50/100/200 freestyle events and the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 free – 19.99
  • 100 free – 43.62
  • 200 free – 1:37.91
  • 100 fly – 49.96

Gonzalez will join fellow commits David Madej and Jack LeVant in the Cardinal class of 2022.

I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing program, and I know the opportunities I will have there will help me achieve my goals both in and out of the pool. Go Card! #fearthetree🌲

A post shared by Mason Gonzalez (@mason_gonzalez17) on

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

 

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "2x Pennsylvania State Champ Mason Gonzales Verbally Commits to Stanford"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Uberfan

43.62 is fast

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
4 hours 26 minutes ago
Kid

I got to witness it

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours 46 minutes ago
Kid

19.99 is pretty speedy too

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours 46 minutes ago
Uberfan

43.62 makes him rank 101 for 100 free 19.99 makes him 122

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour 4 minutes ago
Kid

Lots of depth in this country when a 43.6 doesnt get you top 100 for high school. He still had senior year so hopefully he’ll get 43.2 and 19.7

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 53 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »