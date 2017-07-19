2x Pennsylvania State Champ Mason Gonzales Verbally Commits to Stanford

According to his Instagram account, Mason Gonzalez, a rising senior at North Allegheny Senior High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, has made a verbal commitment to swim for Stanford University in the class of 2022.

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing program, and I know the opportunities I will have there will help me achieve my goals both in and out of the pool. Go Card! #fearthetree🌲”

The USA Swimming Scholastic All-American won the 50/100 free sprint double at the 2017 PIAA Boys AAA Swimming & Diving Championships, going 19.99 and 43.62, respectively. He also contributed to North Allegheny’s team title with a 19.31 anchor on their winning 200 medley relay.

Gonzalez swims year-round for Allegheny North Swim Club. He competed at 2016 Winter Juniors in the 50/100/200 freestyle events and the 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 19.99

100 free – 43.62

200 free – 1:37.91

100 fly – 49.96

Gonzalez will join fellow commits David Madej and Jack LeVant in the Cardinal class of 2022.

