According to his Instagram account, Mason Gonzalez, a rising senior at North Allegheny Senior High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, has made a verbal commitment to swim for Stanford University in the class of 2022.
“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing program, and I know the opportunities I will have there will help me achieve my goals both in and out of the pool. Go Card! #fearthetree🌲”
The USA Swimming Scholastic All-American won the 50/100 free sprint double at the 2017 PIAA Boys AAA Swimming & Diving Championships, going 19.99 and 43.62, respectively. He also contributed to North Allegheny’s team title with a 19.31 anchor on their winning 200 medley relay.
Gonzalez swims year-round for Allegheny North Swim Club. He competed at 2016 Winter Juniors in the 50/100/200 freestyle events and the 100 fly.
Top SCY times:
- 50 free – 19.99
- 100 free – 43.62
- 200 free – 1:37.91
- 100 fly – 49.96
Gonzalez will join fellow commits David Madej and Jack LeVant in the Cardinal class of 2022.
5 Comments on "2x Pennsylvania State Champ Mason Gonzales Verbally Commits to Stanford"
43.62 is fast
I got to witness it
19.99 is pretty speedy too
43.62 makes him rank 101 for 100 free 19.99 makes him 122
Lots of depth in this country when a 43.6 doesnt get you top 100 for high school. He still had senior year so hopefully he’ll get 43.2 and 19.7