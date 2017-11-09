Scarlet Aquatics Distance Swimmer Aubrey Marish Commits to Stony Brook

South Plainfield, New Jersey’s Aubrey Marish has made a verbal pledge to Stony Brook University women’s swimming and diving team for 2018-19. Marish is a senior at South Plainfield High School; she swims year-round for Scarlet Aquatics under coach Tom Speedling, where she concentrates mainly on distance events.

“I am BEYOND fired up to be joining the Seawolves and to have the opportunity to leave my mark creating this new legacy.”

At South Plainfield High School, Marish is a member of National Honor Society, and a recipient of the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award. She was named the Tiger Sharks’ Rookie of the Year in 2015-2016, and was MVP in each of the last two years based on her performances at County Championships.

Marish had a very strong summer long-course season. She was a top finalist in the 400 free and 200 fly at the 2017 New Jersey Junior Olympic State Championship, and a finalist in the 800 and 1500 freestyles at the 2017 Southern Zone Sectionals. She notched new personal bests in all her LCM events:

400 Free – 4:3041

800 Free – 9:21.43

1500 Free – 17:56.84

200Fly – 2:27.26

Marish’s mother, Stacie, wrote, “After a 5 year hiatus and a multi million dollar renovation to its pool the Stony Brook Seawolves were lucky to obtain Head Coach Janelle Atkinson, a two time Olympian 400/800 free who is setting out to build a winning team from the ground up.”

