2017 Early Signing Day: Who is signing what, and what does it mean?

You may have heard that today is “Signing Day.” But what does that mean? Who is signing what? Why today? What happens if I don’t have anything to sign today?

For the last six months or so we have written about 630 articles about prospective student-athletes (PSAs) who have made verbal commitments to swim or to dive for a college program. The reason they make verbal commitments is that the NCAA has determined that no PSA in swimming and diving may sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI) until the second Wednesday in November, which is the beginning of the week-long “Early” Signing Period each year. A verbal commitment, then, serves as a two-way promise between the PSA and the school, outlining the terms and conditions that will follow in the official contract, or NLI.

The NLI program is jointly-run by the NCAA and the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA). It is used by 650 Division I and Division II participating institutions. The Ivy League (otherwise, a Division I conference) and the entire NCAA Division III, which do not offer athletic scholarships, do not participate in the program. NAIA member schools also have letters of intent for PSAs to sign; each school issues its own letter with its own terms and conditions.

The NLI is a contractually binding agreement between a PSA and an NLI member institution. The PSA agrees to attend the school full-time for an agreed-upon period of time, while the school agrees to provide athletic aid for that period. The NLI used to be good for one year, and had to be renewed each year. For the last several years, the NCAA has allowed multiple-year agreements in NLIs.

An important provision of the NLI program is that once a PSA signs the NLI, he or she can no longer be recruited by other member institutions. If a PSA does not fulfill the NLI agreement, he/she “has to serve one year in residence (full-time, two semesters or three quarters) at the next NLI member institution and lose one season of competition in all sports.”

In swimming and diving, there is an Early Period which lasts one week from the second Wednesday in November to the third Wednesday in November, during which a PSA may sign an NLI. At the conclusion of that week, no NLI can be signed until the “Regular Period” begins in April. NLIs cannot be signed before 7 am of the PSA and Parent/Legal Guardian’s local time on the first day of the signing period. The PSA must sign the NLI and athletics aid agreement within 7 days of the date it was issued; otherwise, the NLI is invalid. (The 7-day signing deadline does not apply if the PSA receives the NLI on the last day of a signing period.)

Early Signing Period for Swimming and Diving, high school class of 2018

Beginning – November 8, 2017

End – November 15, 2017

Regular Signing Period for Swimming and Diving, high school class of 2018

Beginning – April 11, 2018

End – August 1, 2018

Therefore, while the 2017 Early Signing Period opens today, it doesn’t mean the recruiting season for the class of 2018 ends on November 15, 2017. Many of the biggest and wealthiest programs are in the process of finalizing their rosters for the class of 2022, but there are hundreds of schools that will continue to recruit PSAs all the way through next spring.