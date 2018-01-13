Same Names as Yesterday in Austin Day 3 Scratch Report

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

After scratching yesterday from the 200 fly, Cal’s Quah Zheng Wen is out of the 50 fly today. He came in as the fourth seed. Also notably scratching the event is 14th-seed Pace Clark, who also scratched out of the 200 fly yesterday.

NC State’s Elise Haan, who scratched the 100 back yesterday, is out of the 50 back today.

Mallory Comerford pulled out of the meet earlier this week, so she’s out of the 50 free. Meanwhile, Leah Smith is also out of this entire meet, though she shows up in the psych sheets. She told SwimSwam that she should have been scratched from the whole meet, but an administrative mixup has her still showing up in the psych sheets. Tom Shields headed back to California earlier this weekend, citing health concerns.