Same Names as Yesterday in Austin Day 3 Scratch Report

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- Austin, TX
- Prelims 9 AM (Th-Sat) / Finals 6 PM (Th), 5:40 (Fri-Sat) / Timed Finals 8 AM (Sun) – U.S. Central Time
- Links, Schedule & Points/Money Info
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Meet info
- Psych Sheets
- Saturday Prelims Heat Sheet
- Live Results
After scratching yesterday from the 200 fly, Cal’s Quah Zheng Wen is out of the 50 fly today. He came in as the fourth seed. Also notably scratching the event is 14th-seed Pace Clark, who also scratched out of the 200 fly yesterday.
NC State’s Elise Haan, who scratched the 100 back yesterday, is out of the 50 back today.
Mallory Comerford pulled out of the meet earlier this week, so she’s out of the 50 free. Meanwhile, Leah Smith is also out of this entire meet, though she shows up in the psych sheets. She told SwimSwam that she should have been scratched from the whole meet, but an administrative mixup has her still showing up in the psych sheets. Tom Shields headed back to California earlier this weekend, citing health concerns.
- Mallory Comerford (5th seed- 50 free)
- Elise Haan (6th seed – 50 back)
- Lucie Nordmann (7th seed – 50 back)
- Callie Dickinson (19th seed – 50 back)
- Tim Zheng (14th seed – 50 back)
- Jacob Molacek (19th seed – 50 back)
- Mark McGlaughlin (20th seed – 50 back)
- Leah Smith (1st seed – 400 free)
- Danica Ludlow (8th seed – 400 free)
- Gabrielle Kopenski (14th seed – 400 free)
- Marc Rojas (11th seed – 50 breast)
- Wyatt Hodges (12th seed – 50 breast)
- Mackenzie Darragh (14th seed – 50 breast)
- Mabel Zavaros (11th seed – 50 fly)
- Tom Shields (1st seed – 50 fly)
- Quah Zheng Wen (4th seed – 50 fly)
- Alexei Sancov (11th seed – 50 fly)
- Pace Clark (14th seed – 50 fly)
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!