All The Links You Need For the 2018 Pro Swim Series – Austin

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- Austin, TX
- Prelims 9 AM (Th-Sat) / Finals 6 PM (Th), 5:40 (Fri-Sat) / Timed Finals 8 AM (Sun) – U.S. Central Time
- Links, Schedule & Points/Money Info
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Meet info
- Psych Sheets
Event Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 11
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 back
- 200 breast
- 200 free
- Mixed 4×100 medley relay (finals only)
Friday, Jan. 12
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5:40 PM
- 800 free (fastest 8 seeds at the beginning of finals)
- 100 back
- 200 fly
- 100 breast
- 100 free
- 200 IM
- 800 free (slower heats at the end of prelims)
Saturday, Jan. 13
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5:40 PM
Prelims:
- Men’s 400 free
- 50 free
- 50 back
- Women’s 400 free
- 50 breast
- 50 fly
Finals:
- Women’s 400 free B final
- Men’s 400 free B & A finals
- 50 free (top 8)
- 50 back (top 8)
- 50 free (top 4)
- 50 back (top 4)
- 50 free (top 2)
- 50 back (top 2)
- Women’s 400 free A final
- 50 breast (top 8)
- 50 fly (top 8)
- 50 breast (top 4)
- 50 fly (top 4)
- 50 breast (top 2)
- 50 fly (top 2)
- 200 Mystery IM
Sunday, Jan. 14
Timed Finals 8 AM
- 1500 free
Points/Prize Money
Final 2017 Pro Swim Series Points & Money Lists
Individual Olympic events will yield prize money for the top 3 finishers. (Olympic events now include the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 freestyles).
- 1st: $1,000 & 5 points
- 2nd: $600 & 3 points
- 3rd: $200 & 1 point
The stroke 50 shootouts will yield prize money for each round achieved, but no series points:
- Round 1 winners: $200
- Round 2 winners: $400
- Round 3 winner: $600
The money is earned cumulatively. So the overall winner will take home $1200. Second place will earn $600. Both semifinalists will make $200.
Points will be accrued over all 6 stops as well as U.S. Nationals (which counts for double points). The male and female winners will earn $10,000 and a one-year lease of a BMW.
- Austin – Jan 11-14
- Atlanta – March 1-4
- Mesa – Apr 12-15
- Indianapolis – May 17-20
- Santa Clara – June 7-10
- Columbus – July 6-8
- U.S. Nationals – July 25-29 (double points)
4 Comments on "All The Links You Need For the 2018 Pro Swim Series – Austin"
“Olympic events now include the men’s 1500 and women’s 800 freestyles” you mean men’s 800 and women’s 1500?
Are there any real time results other than Meet Mobile? It’s not hard to provide a link, is it (and I’m speaking to the folks running the meet, not you, swimswam :-))?
http://txlameetresults.com/
who will be selected to swim the mystery 200 im? Will it be the finalists of the 200 im from Friday? Will there be prize money awarded for that event? I hope there is prize money, otherwise im worried that some of the top qualifiers will scratch