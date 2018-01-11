All The Links You Need For the 2018 Pro Swim Series – Austin

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Event Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 11

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM

400 IM

100 fly

200 back

200 breast

200 free

Mixed 4×100 medley relay (finals only)

Friday, Jan. 12

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5:40 PM

800 free (fastest 8 seeds at the beginning of finals)

100 back

200 fly

100 breast

100 free

200 IM

800 free (slower heats at the end of prelims)

Saturday, Jan. 13

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5:40 PM

Prelims:

Men’s 400 free

50 free

50 back

Women’s 400 free

50 breast

50 fly

Finals:

Women’s 400 free B final

Men’s 400 free B & A finals

50 free (top 8)

50 back (top 8)

50 free (top 4)

50 back (top 4)

50 free (top 2)

50 back (top 2)

Women’s 400 free A final

50 breast (top 8)

50 fly (top 8)

50 breast (top 4)

50 fly (top 4)

50 breast (top 2)

50 fly (top 2)

200 Mystery IM

Sunday, Jan. 14

Timed Finals 8 AM

1500 free

Points/Prize Money

Individual Olympic events will yield prize money for the top 3 finishers. (Olympic events now include the men’s 800 and women’s 1500 freestyles).

1st: $1,000 & 5 points

2nd: $600 & 3 points

3rd: $200 & 1 point

The stroke 50 shootouts will yield prize money for each round achieved, but no series points:

Round 1 winners: $200

Round 2 winners: $400

Round 3 winner: $600

The money is earned cumulatively. So the overall winner will take home $1200. Second place will earn $600. Both semifinalists will make $200.

Points will be accrued over all 6 stops as well as U.S. Nationals (which counts for double points). The male and female winners will earn $10,000 and a one-year lease of a BMW.