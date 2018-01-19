WATCH: Matt Grevers Tops Justin Ress in Austin 50 Back Shootouts

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Austin brought something new to the table. Swimmers competed in “shootout” style rounds of the stroke 50s. The first round (quarterfinal) included the top 8 swimmers from prelims. The top 4 then advanced to round 2 (semifinal). The top 2 from the semifinal round advanced to the final showdown (round 3).

SwimSwam has put together the videos from the Shootout finals. Below are the videos of the men’s 50 back. It all came down to Matt Grevers vs. Justin Ress. Grevers rolled to a 24.81 victory in the final round. Videos of the other stroke shootouts for the men and women will get their own separate posts. SwimSwam will also be posting the videos of A finals in all other events.

ROUND 1:

ROUND 2:

ROUND 3:

