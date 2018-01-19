WATCH: All A Final Videos from the TYR Pro Swim Series – Austin

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

With the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Austin now in the books, SwimSwam has put together the videos of the A final races in each event. Below is a list of the videos made available by USA Swimming, with the exception of the stroke 50s and the 200 mystery IMs. The stroke 50 shootouts and mystery IMs were each given their own individual posts.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY:

WOMEN’S 200 IM:

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

MEN’S 100 FREE:

MEN’S 200 FREE:

MEN’S 400 FREE:

MEN’S 800 FREE:

MEN’S 1500 FREE:

MEN’S 100 BACK:

MEN’S 200 BACK:

MEN’S 100 BREAST:

MEN’S 200 BREAST:

MEN’S 100 FLY:

MEN’S 200 FLY:

MEN’S 200 IM:

MEN’S 400 IM:

MIXED 400 MEDLEY RELAY: