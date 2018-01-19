WATCH: All A Final Videos from the TYR Pro Swim Series – Austin

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- Austin, TX
- Prelims 9 AM (Th-Sat) / Finals 6 PM (Th), 5:40 (Fri-Sat) / Timed Finals 8 AM (Sun) – U.S. Central Time
- Links, Schedule & Points/Money Info
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Meet info
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
With the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Austin now in the books, SwimSwam has put together the videos of the A final races in each event. Below is a list of the videos made available by USA Swimming, with the exception of the stroke 50s and the 200 mystery IMs. The stroke 50 shootouts and mystery IMs were each given their own individual posts.
