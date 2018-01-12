Tom Shields Heads Home from Austin PSS Citing Back and Health Concerns

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Following an off performance at the Austin Pro Swim Series stop on Thursday (1:00.62 100 fly), Tom Shields posted on Instagram early Friday that he’s back home in Berkeley, California, getting treatment for a back issue:

In a statement to SwimSwam, he clarified that he’s also been recovering from a couple of long-needed surgeries and is beat-up coming out of training camp:

“I don’t like blaming performances on extraneous circumstances, especially not two meets in a row, once in Beijing and now here in Austin. It’s no secret that winters have done me in in the past. I am on the mend from health related surgeries I’ve been needing for awhile (deviated septum, tonsillectomy, etc). I probably jumped back into it a little too quickly, and my back was hurting from that, and admittedly not taking good care of myself while at camp. I got great help from the great USA Swimming Med staff there in Austin, but I felt I needed to get out of the way of the people actually racing once we decided I should not continue. Please don’t pay too much attention to me and keep the focus on the guys and girls racing there still! I’m home getting work done with Jess and Peter of Innersport Chiropractic in Berkeley. Will be back rolling real soon in Atlanta.”

Besides yesterday’s 100 fly (and 4×100 mixed medley relay where he was replaced by Nic Fink), Shields was scheduled to swim the 200 free, 200 fly, 100 free, and 50 fly.