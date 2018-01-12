Coughlin Squad Grows Austin Lead To 8 Points

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Natalie Coughlin‘s SwimSquad didn’t get any wins on Friday night, but all six starters scored points to grow the team lead to 8 points with two days remaining.

This was the biggest day for points, with only strokes 50s and the 400s tomorrow and the 1500 free on Sunday. Only one captain picked the 1500 free as a scoring event – Kaitlin Sandeno for her starting freestyler Zane Grothe.

Coughlin got points from Hannah Moore (3rd in 800 free), Ryan Murphy (2nd in 100 back), Molly Hannis (3rd in 100 breast), Hali Flickinger (3rd in 200 fly), Madisyn Cox (3rd in 200 IM) and Melanie Margalis (2nd in 200 IM) to cap off a huge day.

Krayzelburg Squad is running second, getting a second win from Chase Kalisz tonight. They also have a meet-high 5 possible scorers tomorrow, with swimmers in all four 50 shootouts (Ryan Held in free, Olivia Smoliga and flex starter Matt Grevers in back, Nic Fink in breast and Amanda Kendall in fly).

Sandeno Squad holds a two-point lead over Lezak Squad. Both of those teams will get a goose-egg in IM after starting only 200 IMers who failed to score. Regan Smith‘s 100 back win was the highlight for Lezak, while Grothe’s big 800 free win buoyed Sandeno.

Running Points
CoughlinSquad 70
KrayzelburgSquad 62
SandenoSquad 50
LezakSquad 48

Scoring

KrayzelburgSquad   62
Starter Events Points
Free Ryan Held 50/100 8
Back Olivia Smoliga 50/100 7
Breast Nic Fink 50/100 7
Fly Amanda Kendall 50/100 10
IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 20
Flex Matt Grevers 50BK/100BK 10
CoughlinSquad   70
Starter Points
Free Hannah Moore 400/800 7
Back Ryan Murphy 100/200 18
Breast Molly Hannis 50/100 7
Fly Hali Flickinger 100/200 7
IM Madisyn Cox 200/400 15
Flex Melanie Margalis 200FR/200IM 16
SandenoSquad   50
Starter Points
Free Zane Grothe 800/1500 10
Back Jacob Pebley 100/200 13
Breast Katie Meili 50/100 10
Fly Jack Conger 100/200 17
IM Emily Escobedo 200 0
Flex Michael Andrew 50FR/100BR 0
LezakSquad   48
Starter Points
Free Nathan Adrian 50/100 10
Back Regan Smith 100/200 18
Breast Josh Prenot 100/200 13
Fly Tim Phillips 50/100 0
IM Lisa Bratton 200 0
Flex Justin Ress 50BK/100BK 7

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »