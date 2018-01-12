Coughlin Squad Grows Austin Lead To 8 Points

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN
- Thursday, January 11 – Sunday, January 14, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center
- Austin, TX
- Prelims 9 AM (Th-Sat) / Finals 6 PM (Th), 5:40 (Fri-Sat) / Timed Finals 8 AM (Sun) – U.S. Central Time
- Links, Schedule & Points/Money Info
- Meet site
- Live Stream on NBCSN
- Meet info
- Psych Sheets
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
- Live Results
Natalie Coughlin‘s SwimSquad didn’t get any wins on Friday night, but all six starters scored points to grow the team lead to 8 points with two days remaining.
This was the biggest day for points, with only strokes 50s and the 400s tomorrow and the 1500 free on Sunday. Only one captain picked the 1500 free as a scoring event – Kaitlin Sandeno for her starting freestyler Zane Grothe.
Coughlin got points from Hannah Moore (3rd in 800 free), Ryan Murphy (2nd in 100 back), Molly Hannis (3rd in 100 breast), Hali Flickinger (3rd in 200 fly), Madisyn Cox (3rd in 200 IM) and Melanie Margalis (2nd in 200 IM) to cap off a huge day.
Krayzelburg Squad is running second, getting a second win from Chase Kalisz tonight. They also have a meet-high 5 possible scorers tomorrow, with swimmers in all four 50 shootouts (Ryan Held in free, Olivia Smoliga and flex starter Matt Grevers in back, Nic Fink in breast and Amanda Kendall in fly).
Sandeno Squad holds a two-point lead over Lezak Squad. Both of those teams will get a goose-egg in IM after starting only 200 IMers who failed to score. Regan Smith‘s 100 back win was the highlight for Lezak, while Grothe’s big 800 free win buoyed Sandeno.
|Running Points
|CoughlinSquad
|70
|KrayzelburgSquad
|62
|SandenoSquad
|50
|LezakSquad
|48
Scoring
|KrayzelburgSquad
|62
|Starter
|Events
|Points
|Free
|Ryan Held
|50/100
|8
|Back
|Olivia Smoliga
|50/100
|7
|Breast
|Nic Fink
|50/100
|7
|Fly
|Amanda Kendall
|50/100
|10
|IM
|Chase Kalisz
|200/400
|20
|Flex
|Matt Grevers
|50BK/100BK
|10
|CoughlinSquad
|70
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Hannah Moore
|400/800
|7
|Back
|Ryan Murphy
|100/200
|18
|Breast
|Molly Hannis
|50/100
|7
|Fly
|Hali Flickinger
|100/200
|7
|IM
|Madisyn Cox
|200/400
|15
|Flex
|Melanie Margalis
|200FR/200IM
|16
|SandenoSquad
|50
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Zane Grothe
|800/1500
|10
|Back
|Jacob Pebley
|100/200
|13
|Breast
|Katie Meili
|50/100
|10
|Fly
|Jack Conger
|100/200
|17
|IM
|Emily Escobedo
|200
|0
|Flex
|Michael Andrew
|50FR/100BR
|0
|LezakSquad
|48
|Starter
|Points
|Free
|Nathan Adrian
|50/100
|10
|Back
|Regan Smith
|100/200
|18
|Breast
|Josh Prenot
|100/200
|13
|Fly
|Tim Phillips
|50/100
|0
|IM
|Lisa Bratton
|200
|0
|Flex
|Justin Ress
|50BK/100BK
|7
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!