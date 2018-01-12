Coughlin Squad Grows Austin Lead To 8 Points

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Natalie Coughlin‘s SwimSquad didn’t get any wins on Friday night, but all six starters scored points to grow the team lead to 8 points with two days remaining.

This was the biggest day for points, with only strokes 50s and the 400s tomorrow and the 1500 free on Sunday. Only one captain picked the 1500 free as a scoring event – Kaitlin Sandeno for her starting freestyler Zane Grothe.

Coughlin got points from Hannah Moore (3rd in 800 free), Ryan Murphy (2nd in 100 back), Molly Hannis (3rd in 100 breast), Hali Flickinger (3rd in 200 fly), Madisyn Cox (3rd in 200 IM) and Melanie Margalis (2nd in 200 IM) to cap off a huge day.

Krayzelburg Squad is running second, getting a second win from Chase Kalisz tonight. They also have a meet-high 5 possible scorers tomorrow, with swimmers in all four 50 shootouts (Ryan Held in free, Olivia Smoliga and flex starter Matt Grevers in back, Nic Fink in breast and Amanda Kendall in fly).

Sandeno Squad holds a two-point lead over Lezak Squad. Both of those teams will get a goose-egg in IM after starting only 200 IMers who failed to score. Regan Smith‘s 100 back win was the highlight for Lezak, while Grothe’s big 800 free win buoyed Sandeno.

Running Points CoughlinSquad 70 KrayzelburgSquad 62 SandenoSquad 50 LezakSquad 48

